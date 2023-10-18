Mets Rumors: MLB Insiders Think Mets Have 'Reasonable Chance' to Hire Craig Counsell

John Fisher/Getty Images

On the heels of Buck Showalter's firing, the New York Mets may have zeroed in on their top choice to take over as manager for the 2024 season.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, people around MLB think the Mets have a "reasonable chance" to hire Craig Counsell.

Counsell just wrapped up his ninth year as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers. The 53-year-old is set to become a free agent after his three-year deal signed in January 2020 expires at the end of this season.

The Brewers and Counsell had extension talks throughout the season, but the two sides were unable to come to terms on an agreement.

Heyman reported in June that Brewers owner Mark Attanasio told Counsell he would be willing to give him a one-year extension, multiyear deal or even "possibly" time off with the hope of getting him to return.

It's not hard to draw a connection between Counsell and the Mets. David Stearns, who was named Milwaukee's general manager near the end of Counsell's first season with the club, took over as New York's president of baseball operations in September.

Showalter was fired by the Mets after their 9-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in their regular-season finale. He went 176-148 in two seasons with the club, winning NL Manager of the Year in 2022 after leading the Mets to a playoff appearance.

Counsell is the winningest manager in Brewers history with 707 victories. He led the team to five playoff appearances, three NL Central titles and an appearance in the 2018 NLCS.