B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 8

Each week is a gift. Let's never forget that.

As we lap the halfway point of the college football season, it's important to treasure each and every Saturday. While we still have many meaningful games yet to play—including a monster matchup this weekend—don't take anything for granted.

When it comes to point spreads, each one of those is a gift as well. And last week, they were kind to us.

Our picks against the spread went a cozy 6-2-1 in Week 7. Somewhat miraculously, it took us this long to pick up our first push of the year. For the year, we're now 36-30-1.

Before we dive into our Week 8 picks, let's first explore what went right (and wrong) from the week that was.

The Good: Pittsburgh (+7.5) vs. Louisville: This was a gut-check pick that played out beautifully. Pittsburgh won this game by more than two touchdowns, removing any notion of a sweat in the fourth quarter. These are the types of wins we crave.

The Bad: Miami (+3.5) vs. North Carolina: What could go wrong ultimately went wrong, and Miami didn't even show in the second half. I'll keep this commentary limited, as there will be more Hurricanes thoughts momentarily. (Spoiler alert.)

With that, here are this week's picks.