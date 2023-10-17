WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 17

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE put together the biggest NXT ever on October 10, delivering the biggest TV rating since 2019 as reported by Fightful.com. The October 17 show did not have Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Undertaker, or Asuka, but it did have the same great NXT talent.



Following his huge main event victory in the previous week, Carmelo Hayes would battle Dijak and Baron Corbin to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship, facing Ilja Dragunov at Halloween Havoc.



The card would also include a match booked by Cody Rhodes: the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal. The top teams in NXT would compete for a shot at Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.



Lyra Valkyria would face an important test before competing with Becky Lynch, challenging Tegan Nox one on one. The Women's Breakout Tournament continued.



North American champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio was also expected to be in attendance, and Nathan Frazer promised to confront him.

