Logan Paul Says He Won't Face Dillon Danis in MMA Fight After Winning Boxing Match

Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Logan Paul is ready to close the chapter on his rivalry with Dillon Danis, who he defeated via disqualification on Saturday night.

Although Paul previously agreed to have an MMA fight with Danis (a former Bellator competitor), he is now unwilling to do so.

Paul spoke about not wanting to give Danis a platform again during the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast.

"No, and you know why? I said I would if he gave me his whole purse, which is not gonna happen obviously," Paul said about Danis' challenge. "...Bro, he doesn't deserve the platform. We saw the kind of person he is. I walked into the arena to boos, I left to cheers. No one likes that dirty fight s--t, bro. You came to box, like, respect the sport.

"Respect me as an opponent. Back up your words. Are you a man? You can't talk that much s--t for three months. You can't try to ruin someone's life and then come in there with that kind of performance."

Paul dominated Danis from the opening bell and it wasn't particularly close. The YouTube and WWE sensation landed 108 total punches to Danis' 16 and clearly did more damage than the former grappling champion.

The bout ended in disqualification after Danis tried to grab Paul by the head for a guillotine choke and security had to enter the ring to prevent anything from escalating in the final round.

Still, following the loss, Danis went right back to X—formerly known as Twitter and where he did most of his pre-fight trash-talking—to talk about Paul being too scared to take him on in the octagon.

Danis tried to turn the match into an MMA fight at several points Saturday, attempting a takedown on Paul and several other grappling maneuvers that are illegal in boxing.