MLB and Rolling Stones to Drop Limited Edition 'Hackney Diamonds' Album amid Playoffs

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have partnered up on a special edition of the band's upcoming album that will release during the 2023 postseason.

Per MLB.com's Brian Murphy, the limited vinyl edition of "Hackney Diamonds" will feature a special-color record and custom art for each of the 30 teams in MLB:

"The vinyl record, colored in baseball white, is housed in a pocket jacket that features custom art for each of the 30 MLB teams. The front of the cover displays the band's iconic tongue and lips logo in colors matching each team, and the logo's tongue has been designed to look like a baseball."

The record will be released on Friday, Oct. 20. It will be the 26th studio album released in the United States. This is also their first album of original songs since "A Bigger Bang" dropped in September 2005.

The Rolling Stones' last album, "Blue & Lonesome," released in 2016 and featured only cover versions of songs.

MLB has a storied history with the iconic rock band. The Rolling Stones began including tour stops in MLB stadiums in 1989 to support their "Steel Wheels" album. Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia Phillies), Three Rivers Stadium (Pittsburgh Pirates), Shea Stadium (New York Mets) and Astrodome (Houston Astros) were among the venues played on the tour.