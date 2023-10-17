Bryce Harper, Phillies Hailed by Fans as 'Scorching Hot' in NLCS G1 Win vs. D-Backs

Bryce Harper, Phillies Hailed by Fans as 'Scorching Hot' in NLCS G1 Win vs. D-BacksOctober 17, 2023
If everyone could have a birthday as good as Bryce Harper's the world would be a better place.
Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies continued their red-hot streak to kick off the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 5-3 win at Citizen's Bank Park.
The reigning NLCS MVP got his defense off to a great start as he was all over Arizona ace Zac Gallen, who gave up three home runs on the night, including one to Harper in the first inning.
The fireworks started early in Philadelphia as Kyle Schwarber hit a lead-off homer to start the game and Harper followed suit just two at-bats later to send the home crowd into delirium.
And to top things off—on his 31st-birthday—Harper blew out the "candles" as he crossed home plate following the homer in what is one of the iconic celebrations of the postseason thus far. He ended his birthday celebration going 2-for-3, with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored.
Nick Castellanos also kept up his hot streak and hit a homer of his own off Gallen in the second inning, making history in the process. He joined Reggie Jackson as the only other player to hit five homers in a three-game span in postseason history.
It couldn't have been a better night for the Phillies, who are looking to return to the World Series for a second-consecutive season.
And baseball fans couldn't stop praising their scorching offense.
Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano
Bryce Harper crushed a home run in his first at-bat of the NLCS and then blew out 31 on his fingers at home plate because it's his birthday.<br><br>That's one of the coldest celebrations I've seen in a while 🥶🥶🥶<a href="https://t.co/gY4z6jLKdH">pic.twitter.com/gY4z6jLKdH</a>
Ryan O'Connell @ryanoconnell79
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> offense right now<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedOctober?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedOctober</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLCS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLCS</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/fKBDxv4Piy">pic.twitter.com/fKBDxv4Piy</a>
MLB @MLB
Who loves hitting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> dingers?<br><br>Nick Castellanos loves hitting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> dingers. <a href="https://t.co/lVbAT5WJrJ">pic.twitter.com/lVbAT5WJrJ</a>
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The home run barrage continues for the Phillies, who now have the most homers in a 3-game postseason span (12) in MLB history.<br><br>Nick Castellanos also joined Reggie Jackson in 1977 as the only players all-time with 5 HR in a 3-game span in a postseason. <a href="https://t.co/lx0F3hTbob">pic.twitter.com/lx0F3hTbob</a>
John Sparaco™ @JohnSparaco
Kyle Schwarber kicks off the NLCS with a leadoff Schwarbomb on the first pitch he sees.<br><br>Two batters later, Bryce Harper followed up with a solo shot of his own.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> are still scorching hot.<a href="https://t.co/kz5P1K6IL8">pic.twitter.com/kz5P1K6IL8</a>
Harper and the Phillies will look to stay hot and try to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on Tuesday night. They will have Aaron Nola on the mound taking on the Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly.