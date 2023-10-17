X

    Bryce Harper, Phillies Hailed by Fans as 'Scorching Hot' in NLCS G1 Win vs. D-Backs

    Francisco RosaOctober 17, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    If everyone could have a birthday as good as Bryce Harper's the world would be a better place.

    Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies continued their red-hot streak to kick off the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 5-3 win at Citizen's Bank Park.

    The reigning NLCS MVP got his defense off to a great start as he was all over Arizona ace Zac Gallen, who gave up three home runs on the night, including one to Harper in the first inning.

    The fireworks started early in Philadelphia as Kyle Schwarber hit a lead-off homer to start the game and Harper followed suit just two at-bats later to send the home crowd into delirium.

    And to top things off—on his 31st-birthday—Harper blew out the "candles" as he crossed home plate following the homer in what is one of the iconic celebrations of the postseason thus far. He ended his birthday celebration going 2-for-3, with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored.

    Nick Castellanos also kept up his hot streak and hit a homer of his own off Gallen in the second inning, making history in the process. He joined Reggie Jackson as the only other player to hit five homers in a three-game span in postseason history.

    It couldn't have been a better night for the Phillies, who are looking to return to the World Series for a second-consecutive season.

    And baseball fans couldn't stop praising their scorching offense.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    National Bryce Harper Day continues <a href="https://t.co/leHu6paJqJ">pic.twitter.com/leHu6paJqJ</a>

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    Bryce Harper crushed a home run in his first at-bat of the NLCS and then blew out 31 on his fingers at home plate because it's his birthday.<br><br>That's one of the coldest celebrations I've seen in a while 🥶🥶🥶<a href="https://t.co/gY4z6jLKdH">pic.twitter.com/gY4z6jLKdH</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    BRYCE HARPER FIRST INNING DONG SHOT<br><br>VIBES ARE IMMACULATE IN PHILLY

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    It's not quite LeBron-level, but we were told Bryce Harper was a potential Hall of Famer when he was like 18 years old, and he turned out to be just that.<br>Pretty remarkable.

    Owen @owenocat

    flu yordan alvarez and birthday bryce harper <br> <a href="https://t.co/badHVfJ6BX">pic.twitter.com/badHVfJ6BX</a>

    Kevin Negandhi @KevinNegandhi

    Kyle Schwarber on the first pitch… Bryce Harper on his birthday. The bank is poppin.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    BRYCE HARPER IS THE 4TH PLAYER TO HOMER ON HIS BIRTHDAY IN THE POSTSEASON<br><br>JOINING<br><br>- 2015 NLDS G2 Kolten Wong (25th)<br>- 2013 ALDS G3 Evan Longoria (28th)<br>- 1980 WS G1 Willie Aikens (26th) -- 2 HR (!!)

    Ryan O'Connell @ryanoconnell79

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> offense right now<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedOctober?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedOctober</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLCS</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/fKBDxv4Piy">pic.twitter.com/fKBDxv4Piy</a>

    Pat Egan @Pat_Egan

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> offense is scary good

    Sistah Outlaw™ @Dr_McCloud

    Phillies offense is ALIVEEEEE

    brian kerrigan @KerriganBrian

    Live look at the Phillies offense right now <a href="https://t.co/AdKaldbeZs">pic.twitter.com/AdKaldbeZs</a>

    Coach King Ed.S. @CoachKing038

    Playoff Philadelphia Phillies are what the regular season 2023 Braves offense was all year until the playoffs smh 😞

    MLB @MLB

    Who loves hitting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> dingers?<br><br>Nick Castellanos loves hitting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> dingers. <a href="https://t.co/lVbAT5WJrJ">pic.twitter.com/lVbAT5WJrJ</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Nick Castellanos' son had the best reaction to his dad's home run 😃 <a href="https://t.co/Ku0eQnanoB">pic.twitter.com/Ku0eQnanoB</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    players with 5 HR in a 3-game postseason span:<br><br>Nick Castellanos<br>Reggie Jackson <a href="https://t.co/aUdiYTXVCU">https://t.co/aUdiYTXVCU</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The home run barrage continues for the Phillies, who now have the most homers in a 3-game postseason span (12) in MLB history.<br><br>Nick Castellanos also joined Reggie Jackson in 1977 as the only players all-time with 5 HR in a 3-game span in a postseason. <a href="https://t.co/lx0F3hTbob">pic.twitter.com/lx0F3hTbob</a>

    Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly

    5 HOME RUNS IN 8 AT-BATS<br><br>NICK CASTELLANOS CANNOT STOP HITTING DINGERS <a href="https://t.co/ia6LnQFVGC">pic.twitter.com/ia6LnQFVGC</a>

    Jacob Rudner @JacobRudner

    Surrendering two homers in your first five pitches is rough. Phillies are scorching hot.

    John Sparaco™ @JohnSparaco

    Kyle Schwarber kicks off the NLCS with a leadoff Schwarbomb on the first pitch he sees.<br><br>Two batters later, Bryce Harper followed up with a solo shot of his own.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> are still scorching hot.<a href="https://t.co/kz5P1K6IL8">pic.twitter.com/kz5P1K6IL8</a>

    Jessie Schaffer @JessieSchaffer_

    Phillies are HOT out of the gate tonight

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    AND NOW BRYCE HARPER‼️<br><br>The Fightin' Phillies start the game HOT.<br><br>Happy 31st birthday to him.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/hJZwSvWAjz">pic.twitter.com/hJZwSvWAjz</a>

    Jeremy Stevens @jeremyystevenss

    Bryce Harper is red hot in these playoffs.

    David Kettell @David_Kettell

    Harper is RED HOT right now

    Harper and the Phillies will look to stay hot and try to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on Tuesday night. They will have Aaron Nola on the mound taking on the Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly.