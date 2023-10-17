X

    Astros' Framber Valdez Blasted by MLB Fans as Rangers Shell SP, Take 2-0 ALCS Lead

    Francisco RosaOctober 17, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros reacts after a throwing error against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    It's been an ugly postseason for Framber Valdez.

    The Houston Astros star pitcher was once again under the microscope Monday in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers and got blasted by an offense that was ready for anything the two-time All-Star had to throw at them.

    Texas was on Valdez from the jump, scoring four runs in the first inning and were all over his nasty sinker. The Rangers were aggressive very early in the count en route to a close 5-4 victory.

    Valdez lasted just 2.2 innings in Game 2, allowing five runs—four earned—seven hits and six strikeouts. He also had two key errors which directly led to the Rangers getting runs in the first inning.

    But Houston is the reigning champion for a reason and its offense was nearly capable of dragging them all the way back into the game after Valdez's shelling. Yordan Alvarez was once again magnificent, hitting two homers, including the solo shot that cut the deficit to one in the eighth inning.

    One key moment came in the fifth inning when Rangers' starter Nathan Eovaldi had a no-out, bases loaded jam and managed to escape unscathed preserving a 5-2 Texas lead.

    So, while there were a number of chances for Valdez's struggles to be forgotten, it wasn't to be for the Astros, who are now in a 2-0 series deficit.

    And MLB fans were extremely ready to jump on Valdez for another poor performance.

    Now, Houston has its back on the ropes as it tries to escape a 3-0 series hole Wednesday night at Globe Life Field with three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer taking the mound for Texas.