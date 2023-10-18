CFB Conference Champion Contenders Who Could Use More Juice on '24 Recruiting Trail

10 of 10

If you don't believe in Kalen DeBoer by now, you're in the minority.

After taking over for Jimmy Lake last year, the former Fresno State head coach shocked everybody with an 11-2 debut in Seattle a year ago, and the Washington Huskies dispatched Oregon last weekend to remain undefeated and in the national championship picture this year.

Even so, the Huskies are ranked just 45th nationally in the 2024 recruiting class with just 14 commitments, including 4-star edge-rusher Noah Carter and OT Paki Finau. But, like Mizzou, there is major growth potential with a lot of spots left. Considering they're buzzy around the nation right now, the Dawgs could make a move with a lot of kids.

The huge win over the Ducks this past weekend came in front of star prospects like 4-star DL Jericho Johnson and Seattle running back Jason Brown, so it can't hurt the efforts to land those two program-changing players.

Tucson, Arizona DL Keona Wilhite may just be a 3-star prospect, but he is receiving a ton of interest out West, and Washington is trying to land him over UCLA and others.

While it would be a stunner for 5-star Arizona decommitment Elijah Rushing to wind up anywhere but Oregon, DeBoer is trying to get in the mix for him. Also, after Marc Nave decommitted from Ohio State, Washington is trying to get a visit from the offensive lineman. OL Ikinasio Tupou is on the board, and many others are, too.

With the way Washington is playing, the Huskies have to be opening many eyes, and the recruiting rankings could surge because of that.

