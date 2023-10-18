CFB Conference Champion Contenders Who Could Use More Juice on '24 Recruiting TrailOctober 18, 2023
CFB Conference Champion Contenders Who Could Use More Juice on '24 Recruiting Trail
Plenty of teams are still in contention for conference titles as we hit the midpoint of the 2023 college football season.
To sustain consistent competition, however, quality recruiting classes should be a program's cornerstone. One look at the recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle shows there are a lot of teams needing the on-field product to bolster name recognition among prospects.
In some cases, of course, it's more about program fits and scheme that have helped some of these teams surge to the top of their conferences despite recruiting classes that have lagged behind in the rankings.
As TCU proved in last year's national championship game dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, though, Cinderella's slipper can only take you so far before it shatters after a punch from a team full of 5-stars.
Which teams could use a little more "oomph" in living rooms across the country? Let's take a look at some conference contenders that need a recruiting jolt down the stretch.
Duke Blue Devils
Duke is a basketball school, right?
Somebody forgot to tell that to second-year football coach Mike Elko, who has authored an incredible two-year turnaround in Durham after taking over for David Cutcliffe. But it isn't exactly easy to recruit to a program with such rigid academic standards.
Yes, the Blue Devils are constantly at the top of the hardwood recruiting rankings, but when it comes to the gridiron, it's a little more difficult to put together a class of 25 stellar students who are also highly thought-of prospects in the recruiting rankings.
Elko is doing an excellent job, but landing a few more blue-chippers could bolster this group to be the Blue Devils' best class ever. Right now, Duke is 36th nationally, the best since 2016's 32nd-ranked class. Elko's message is resonating, and getting a few more guys could push Duke over the top.
Tyler Cherry is a 4-star quarterback from Indiana who leads a strong group and has the ability to replace Riley Leonard once the dual-threat signal-caller is done.
Elko has been able to get elite, uncommitted prospects on campus such as 4-star edge-rusher Bryce Davis, who visited for the Clemson game. He's going to keep swinging big for national prospects and outfitting his roster with quality players.
But even though this is a strong group, more star power is needed. Elko may be just the man to bring it in.
Iowa Hawkeyes
Once upon a time, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was known as one of the top recruiters not only in the Midwest but also the entire country.
That star has faded a bit over the years, and with the Hawkeyes still experiencing major offensive woes with Ferentz's son, Brian, at the helm on that side of the ball, it's difficult for them to recruit top-tier offensive talent.
The '24 class isn't exactly struggling, though. Iowa sits at No. 33 in the 247Sports composite rankings, and with just 20 pledges. Four of the six 4-star prospects are on the offensive side of the ball, too, with a tandem of offensive linemen (Will Nolan and Cody Fox), tight end Gavin Hoffman and Florida quarterback James Resar.
After the Hawkeyes dispatched Wisconsin last weekend, it appears they have the edge in a rugged Big Ten West. And if that happens, Ferentz should parlay the success into a few more stellar recruits down the stretch.
Last year, they lost 5-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor to Alabama at the end of the early signing period, which was a massive blow. Ferentz needs to guard against losing any of his bounty and add to it.
Most of the traffic on Iowa's recruiting pages has shifted the focus to the 2025 class, but the Hawkeyes still have some spots for this year's class if they want it.
At this point of the cycle, it's about identifying some players and closing on them, and Iowa could use a bit of a boost.
Kansas State Wildcats
Despite some on-field disappointment throughout the first half of the year and a stunning loss to Missouri on the road, Kansas State still has just one Big 12 loss.
The defending conference champions are far from out of the title picture, and it appears coach Chris Klieman has found his quarterback of the future in dual-threat freshman Avery Johnson.
Still, the Wildcats need to enhance their 2024 recruiting class in a major way. Simply put, this year's class is brutal. So far, Klieman has just seven commitments in a class that ranks 98th nationally. It appears nobody wants to head to the "Little Apple" to play football.
One of those commits is 4-star offensive tackle Kaedin Massey, who addresses a major need, but there are many needs that haven't come close to being met yet and, at this point of the cycle, it's a major red flag to have this few pledges, much less impact players.
A season ago, the Wildcats put together the No. 39-ranked class, a group of 26 players, which is stellar by their modest expectations on the trail. This year's class won't cut it without some major additions.
Klieman is trying to turn things around. He recently made an offer to 3-star Nebraska commitment Callen Barta from Topeka, Kansas, who told GoPowerCat's Ryan Wallace he is at least considering staying home. With LB Michael Boganowski scheduled to make a college choice this week, it would be massive if the Wildcats could beat out Oklahoma.
K-State is also trying to flip North Texas receiver commitment Jacques Spradley-Demps and others, but the biggest prospect left on the board is 4-star offensive tackle Grant Brix. Getting him in the boat would be a major splash.
This class sure needs one.
Louisville Cardinals
Last year's recruiting class was a mixed bag for the Louisville Cardinals as they signed a class that ranked 24th nationally despite a coaching change, though they lost elite 5-star running back Rueben Owens to his home-state Texas A&M.
This year, coach Jeff Brohm has shocked college football with a 6-1 start to the season, but last weekend's embarrassing loss to Pittsburgh brought the Cardinals back to earth a bit. Even so, the team is right in the heat of the ACC race.
Maybe Brohm can parlay the hot start into some success on the recruiting trail.
So far, the Cardinals are just 54th nationally in the 247Sports composite recruiting rankings with a lone 4-star prospect in running back Isaac Brown. With a healthy NIL program in place and success on the field, you'd think Brohm would be doing better than that.
Deylen Platt is a 4-star cornerback who has the Cardinals in his final six schools, and Brohm could get a boost if he wound up playing his college ball in Kentucky. He would help ease the sting of losing out on Ashton Hampton to Clemson.
Others potential quality 3-star prospects are still on the board, but otherwise, it seems a bit stagnant for a team that is generating a lot of talk on the field. Brohm wasn't exactly known for his recruiting chops at Purdue, but Louisville is his home, and he should do a better job selling the program.
It will be interesting to see if he can turn wins into recruiting victories to help supplement the roster for the future.
Missouri Tigers
A state rule in Missouri that allows players to receive NIL money while still in high school is a massive deal, and Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is pairing that loophole with some stellar recruiting to keep players home.
It doesn't hurt matters that Mizzou is making a splash on the field with a 6-1 record so far this season, either.
Though they have just the 39th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, the Tigers have as much growth potential as anybody on this list because of some of the top-tier prospects left on the board.
Drinkwitz already has defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri in the class, and the 5-star will be a centerpiece in much the same way it was a couple of years ago when he kept elite pass-catcher Luther Burden III at home.
If the Tigers can pull off getting another couple of receivers to go along with him, this class really could shine. Instate receiver Ryan Wingo is a 5-star talent heavily considering Mizzou along with Texas, Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia and others. The Tigers are swinging hard there.
Then there's 4-star St. Louis receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who has been committed to Ohio State but recently visited the home state Tigers. Flipping him is a real possibility, and while there are other major targets on the list, getting those two on board would be huge.
Drinkwitz's class could get a nice boost into the top 20 before everything is said and done. And if they keep winning, it just strengthens his message and sales pitch.
North Carolina Tar Heels
You aren't talking a whole lot about the North Carolina Tar Heels, but they're undefeated and manhandled Miami last weekend.
With Drake Maye at quarterback and Tez Walker eligible now, the Heels are dangerous and balanced with Omarion Hampton running the ball, too. The ACC is up for grabs, and UNC may just be Florida State's biggest threat.
That's not surprising the way coach Mack Brown has recruited in his second stint in Chapel Hill, but the 2024 class is far from his best.
Yes, the Heels are held to a higher standard than some on this list because of recent successes, but a No. 27-ranked recruiting class is a bit low. Unfortunately for UNC fans, there isn't a lot of growth potential without some prospect movement. The class already features 26 commitments, including just three 4-stars (ATH Jaiden Patterson, S Malcolm Ziglar and OT Andrew Rosinski).
The Heels are still trying with 3-star Georgia defensive lineman Leroy Jackson, and while there isn't a lot of movement with UNC and some of the remaining uncommitted prospects in the nation, you know Brown is still trying to get in the mix with a few of those players.
Unlike Mizzou, North Carolina's class appears like it isn't going to see a lot of upward trajectory, and that's OK because they're still firmly in the top 30. But this just isn't as highly ranked as recent Brown classes.
Getting another 4-star would be nice down the stretch.
Ole Miss Rebels
Lane Kiffin is one of college football's top recruiters, and the way that has manifested itself during his tenure as Ole Miss' head coach has varied.
A few years ago, he flipped recruiting on its script at the end with some flips and late movement to cause the same type of signing-day splash he was known for during his days as the head coach at USC and Tennessee. Then the past couple of years, he has excelled in the transfer portal, landing elite playmakers.
What does he have up his sleeve in the '24 cycle?
Right now, the Rebels have a "ho-hum" recruiting class ranked 21st. That's not bad at all and about where you'd expect Ole Miss to be during Kiffin's tenure, but there is still some potential for this class to blossom.
The Rebels' class is highlighted by big wins along the line of scrimmage such as 4-star DL Kamarion Franklin, IOLs William Echoles and Kamron Beavers, as well as DL Jeffery Rush. Who's next for Kiffin and crew?
After PJ Woodland decommitted from Mississippi State, the Rebels are after the defensive back, according to 247Sports' David Johnson. Edge-rusher KingJoseph Edwards is a 4-star defender down to Florida State, Colorado and Ole Miss, and it would be huge for Kiffin to pair him with Franklin.
Amarion Fortenberry is another 3-star prospect Kiffin is after, and there are other players on the list who are threats to flip or sign, too.
You'd better believe Kiffin has got some tricks up his sleeve.
Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State's Jonathan Smith is one of the best coaches in college football you never hear about. He has the Beavers rolling again, and he has turned his alma mater back into a Pac-12 power.
The only problem is the Pac-12 is about to cease to exist, and with no Power 5 conference realignment in the Beavers' future unless something changes, it makes you wonder if Smith wouldn't leave for an opportunity to continue coaching big-time college football.
It's also worth considering whether that is negatively impacting Oregon State's recruiting.
Case in point, offensive lineman David Abajian was once committed to the Beavers, but he opened things up and told 247Sports' Greg Biggins: "I had some concerns about conference affiliation and where Oregon State would be moving forward. I really liked the coaching staff a lot and the program in general and at the time I committed, nine of the 10 teams remaining were still on board."
Now, Abajian is projected to go to Kansas, which is firmly entrenched in the Big 12.
The Beavers are currently ranked 62nd nationally, and just one of their 14 commitments is a 4-star prospect (IOL Rustin Young). It's never been easy to recruit to Corvallis, but this year seems especially difficult.
It's hard to find any 4-star prospects on Oregon State's board right now, but the Beavers are still trying with 3-star Utah State QB commit Ryland Jessee, Boise State kicker commit Martin Connington and a slew of other prospects.
At this point, cobbling any quality class in the face of adversity with conference realignment would be a big deal.
Utah Utes
Unlike Oregon State, the next two current Pac-12 programs on this list don't have any concerns with conference realignment.
That doesn't change the fact that their recruiting classes need to wind up ranked a little better than what they are right now.
The first of those is the Utah Utes, which have struggled this season offensively without quarterback Cam Rising, but still have just one loss and are firmly in the mix to win their third consecutive Pac-12 title in the league's swan song.
Coach Kyle Whittingham has finished the recruiting cycle strongly in each of the past two years, winning some big-time battles down the stretch, and that's going to be necessary for the Utes again in the '24 class.
Right now, Utah is ranked just 65th nationally with a thin 10 commits. Of course, that means there is room to add a lot of players, and the ranking will move up if the prospects are good ones, but Whittingham has work to do before ushering his Utes into the Big 12 in '24.
The trio of stellar prospects committed include QB Isaac Wilson, OT Isaiah Garcia and WR David Washington, but the Utes need many more top-tier prospects than that.
Losing Utah native OL Nuku Mafi to Oklahoma was a big blow, and the Utes would love to get 4-star DB Isaiah Rubin to commit to them later this month to help recreate the boost Mafi would have provided.
Maybe the biggest recruit left on the board is 4-star DL Jericho Johnson, who the Utes are battling heavy-hitters like Washington, Oregon and USC to land. Four-star S Faletau Satuala, TE Roger Saleapaga, OT Ikinasio Tupou and WR Zacharyus Williams are other high-value prospects Utah is right in the mix for.
It could be shaping up for Whittingham to pull another big red rabbit from underneath his hat.
Washington Huskies
If you don't believe in Kalen DeBoer by now, you're in the minority.
After taking over for Jimmy Lake last year, the former Fresno State head coach shocked everybody with an 11-2 debut in Seattle a year ago, and the Washington Huskies dispatched Oregon last weekend to remain undefeated and in the national championship picture this year.
Even so, the Huskies are ranked just 45th nationally in the 2024 recruiting class with just 14 commitments, including 4-star edge-rusher Noah Carter and OT Paki Finau. But, like Mizzou, there is major growth potential with a lot of spots left. Considering they're buzzy around the nation right now, the Dawgs could make a move with a lot of kids.
The huge win over the Ducks this past weekend came in front of star prospects like 4-star DL Jericho Johnson and Seattle running back Jason Brown, so it can't hurt the efforts to land those two program-changing players.
Tucson, Arizona DL Keona Wilhite may just be a 3-star prospect, but he is receiving a ton of interest out West, and Washington is trying to land him over UCLA and others.
While it would be a stunner for 5-star Arizona decommitment Elijah Rushing to wind up anywhere but Oregon, DeBoer is trying to get in the mix for him. Also, after Marc Nave decommitted from Ohio State, Washington is trying to get a visit from the offensive lineman. OL Ikinasio Tupou is on the board, and many others are, too.
With the way Washington is playing, the Huskies have to be opening many eyes, and the recruiting rankings could surge because of that.
All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
Follow Brad Shepard on Twitter, @Brad_Shepard.