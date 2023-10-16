Dodgers Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto 'High' on LA's Wish List Amid Yankees, Mets Buzz

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is "high" on the Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason wish list, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale included the New York Yankees and New York Mets among the teams that could chase the 25-year-old.

Yamamoto went 17-6 with a 1.16 ERA across 24 appearances for the Orix Buffaloes in 2023. He struck out 176 batters and walked 28 in 171 innings.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.