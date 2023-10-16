Kevin Owens' Fresh Start on WWE SmackDown, AEW's New Top Heel, More Quick Takes

1 of 5

On Friday's SmackDown, over a month of questions, speculation and anticipation culminated in Kevin Owens being revealed as the newest member of the blue brand in exchange for Jey Uso being traded to Raw in early September.

Cody Rhodes was the popular choice among fans, but it's evident he has more to do on Monday nights before he heads to Friday nights to resume his rivalry with Roman Reigns en route to WrestleMania 40.

KO was the next best candidate having failed to regain the tag titles twice alongside Sami Zayn in recent weeks. Barring an unnecessary betrayal of his best friend, he had hit a wall on Raw and returning to SmackDown gives him a fresh batch of competitors to work with.

Of course, Reigns shouldn't be one of them (limiting Owens to the midcard scene for now), but Austin Theory and Grayson Waller would make for fine foils for The Prizefighter eventually. The newly turned Bobby Lashley is another option along with Karrion Kross.