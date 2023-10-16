Jordan Montgomery Hyped by MLB Fans as Rangers Beat Verlander, Astros in ALCS Game 1

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Jordan Montgomery became the first Texas Rangers pitcher in history with multiple postseason starts of six-plus scoreless innings Sunday, per the MLB's Sarah Langs.

His 6.1-inning shutout helped lead the Rangers to a 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Montgomery earned praise from fans when he stranded three runners on base with a clutch strikeout in the bottom of the fourth.

Montgomery finished his outing having struck out six batters while allowing five hits and no runs through 6.1 shutout innings.

Montgomery also pitched Game 2 of the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday. In that last start, he threw four innings and allowed nine hits, five runs and one walk while striking out two.

Sunday's dominance was more similar to Montgomery's performance in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. That was when the left-hander shut out the Tampa Bay Rays for seven innings by striking out five batters while allowing six hits and no walks.

Montgomery's shutout performances against the Rays and Astros have led New York Yankees fans without a team in the postseason race to lament the Yankees dealing Montgomery for Harrison Bader in 2022.

The Yankees waived Bader in August.