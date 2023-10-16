X

    Jordan Montgomery Hyped by MLB Fans as Rangers Beat Verlander, Astros in ALCS Game 1

    Julia StumbaughOctober 16, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning during Game One of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Jordan Montgomery became the first Texas Rangers pitcher in history with multiple postseason starts of six-plus scoreless innings Sunday, per the MLB's Sarah Langs.

    His 6.1-inning shutout helped lead the Rangers to a 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

    Montgomery earned praise from fans when he stranded three runners on base with a clutch strikeout in the bottom of the fourth.

    MLB @MLB

    Jordan Montgomery strands the bases loaded with a big K! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALCS</a> <a href="https://t.co/ln1jHftiGj">pic.twitter.com/ln1jHftiGj</a>

    SeCB🤘🏻🏴‍☠️🤘🏻 @UTSeCB1983

    Jordan Montgomery is doing some work… way to pitch out of bases loaded. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a>

    Matthew Perez @MatthewPerez215

    Jordan Montgomery is a bad man! Striking out Maldonado with the bases loaded 😅

    Ian 😇 🧀 @angelsfan270

    Jordan Montgomery has nerves of steel getting out of a bases loaded jam in Houston so casually like that

    Montgomery finished his outing having struck out six batters while allowing five hits and no runs through 6.1 shutout innings.

    marc | optimistic rangers fan @marc_prieto

    extremely common jordan montgomery masterclass

    Octopus Traveler @Octo_Trav

    Jordan Montgomery is a beast

    J.B. @JbDiversions

    Jordan Montgomery is on fire

    Davis @DavisLMedia

    Take a bow Jordan Montgomery

    Joe @JoeT_Radio

    Jordan Montgomery - certified big game pitcher.

    Mike Thomas @TheMikeDrop5

    Jordan Montgomery is going to get paid this offseason. Paid.

    Are we done yet? @nomoremulligans

    Jordan Montgomery is making himself a lot of money. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALCS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TexasRangers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TexasRangers</a>

    Brenden Schaeffer🎳 @bschaeffer12

    Jordan Montgomery is earning himself an unfathomably large bag

    Mike Cohen @Sir_MikeyC

    Since when did Jordan Montgomery turn into a postseason pitching machine?

    Montgomery also pitched Game 2 of the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday. In that last start, he threw four innings and allowed nine hits, five runs and one walk while striking out two.

    Sunday's dominance was more similar to Montgomery's performance in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. That was when the left-hander shut out the Tampa Bay Rays for seven innings by striking out five batters while allowing six hits and no walks.

    Montgomery's shutout performances against the Rays and Astros have led New York Yankees fans without a team in the postseason race to lament the Yankees dealing Montgomery for Harrison Bader in 2022.

    The Yankees waived Bader in August.

    Nurd.Casual: As Himself @Only_Tony_

    Yankees really gave up Jordan Montgomery for WHAT?? 😑 <a href="https://t.co/pk0qake0NR">pic.twitter.com/pk0qake0NR</a>

    Jason Page @TheBackPage

    Remind me again... what did the Yankees get for Jordan Montgomery?<br><br>Oh yeah... A guy they released late this summer.<br><br>I want to throw my Macbook through my television.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALCS</a>

    whyn0t @whyn0t44

    Friendly reminder that Brian Cashman didn't think Jordan Montgomery was good enough to pitch for the Yankees in the playoffs.

    Gabe @gcruz154

    Jordan Montgomery fantastic performance and keeps on making the Yankees look bad 💪💪

    Russell Steinberg @Russ_Steinberg

    Why can't the Yankees get guys like Jordan Montgomery?

    The Rangers take on the Astros again for Game 2 Monday in Houston. Nathan Eovaldi is slated to start for Texas.