Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Was Mentioned in Holiday Trade Talks With Blazers

The New York Knicks spoke with the Portland Trail Blazers about moving center Mitchell Robinson as part of a potential deal for Jrue Holiday, SNY's Ian Begley reported.

Before Holiday was dealt to the Boston Celtics October 1, the Knicks had reportedly expressed interest in trading for the former Milwaukee Brewers guard.

"Obviously, nothing came to fruition there, but any team talking to the Knicks about a significant deal will probably ask about Robinson," Begley wrote.

Robinson is heading into his sixth NBA campaign with three years remaining on a $15 million AAV contract. The 25-year-old averaged 7.4 points and 9.5 rebounds through 58 starts last season.

Begley also said Robinson would be a "logical" part of potential trades for other centers like Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, whose trade status the Knicks are reportedly monitoring, or Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, another center connected with the Knicks this offseason.

Robinson, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, became a regular starter in New York during the 2021-22 season. The following summer, Knicks president Leon Rose called Robinson "a key member of our foundation" as the team signed the big man to a four-year extension.

"He's our defensive anchor, our rim protector, and someone our organization has seen grow tremendously both on and off the court over the last four seasons," Rose said.

Mitchell's skills on the glass do not mean he is untouchable, but it would likely take a large return for the Knicks to consider letting him go. Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported in September that Robinson's asking price would likely be "multiple first-round picks."

That amounts to just part of the haul the Blazers, who held onto Holiday for just days following the Damian Lillard trade with the Bucks and Phoenix Suns, brought in for the star guard. In addition to first-round picks in 2024 and 2029, Portland also brought in Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.