Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Knicks, Pacers Linked After Blazers' Damian Lillard Deal

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

After being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday remains one of the hottest names on the market ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are considered "two under-the-radar teams" that are "expected to have at least some level of interest" in acquiring Holiday from Portland, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Trail Blazers "are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday," adding that they are committed to their current group of young guards.

Given the fact the addition of Lillard makes the Bucks instant title favorites in the East, it's no surprise nearly every other team in the Eastern Conference has expressed interest in trading for Holiday.

In addition to the Knicks and Pacers, the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat have been linked to a move for Holiday over the last 24 hours.

Despite signing Jalen Brunson and bringing in both Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo to include in a lineup alongside RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, the Knicks are still considered a piece or two away from being a top title contender.

Bringing in a player like Holiday, who helped the Bucks claim the NBA title in 2021, would significantly boost New York's championship aspirations.

Holiday is coming off an impressive 2022-23 season in which he averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 67 games while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from deep.

The 33-year-old could instantly slot into New York's starting lineup alongside Brunson, and that would make the Knicks significantly more difficult to play against.

As for the Pacers, he would bring a steady veteran presence to a young team highlighted by Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. His immediate fit wouldn't be clear as Indiana has been vocal about giving Mathurin more playing time this year alongside Haliburton.

As for Portland's asking price in a Holiday deal, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported Wednesday on NBC Sports Boston's Boston Sports Tonight that it will be "steep."

"My early read of the landscape is that it's probably going to cost two first-round picks to get Jrue Holiday. It's going to at least cost one first-rounder and potentially a blue-chip type prospect that fits into the rebuild in Portland," Mannix said.