Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Rumors: Knicks 'Monitoring' Star's Situation with T-Wolves

RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are "monitoring" the trade status of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, the New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported.

Towns is a "potential Knicks trade target," according to Bondy.

Towns, who was limited to 29 games last season after suffering a calf strain, averaged over 20 points per game for the seventh consecutive campaign in 2022-23.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau called Towns "as gifted as they come," per Bondy.

After beginning the preseason with two straight wins against the Dallas Mavericks, the Timberwolves play their third warm-up game against the Knicks Saturday in New York.

Towns was instrumental to each of the first two preseason victories.

Thibodeau cited Towns' three-point contest victory at the 2022 All-Star weekend, as well as his record-breaking performances for the Dominican Republican at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, as examples of the Timberwolves star's dominance.

"Watching the progress he's made throughout his career, he's as gifted as they come," Thibodeau said, per Bondy. "There's nothing he can't do offensively... he's really, really gifted."

Towns might not be leaving Minnesota anytime soon, however.

The three-time All-Star, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, reportedly has agreed to a four-year super max extension beginning in 2024-25 and has spoken about the future he sees with the Timberwolves.

"I see us doing something special, and I see us being very happy with the results after an 82-game season," Towns said Thursday on NBA Today.