Joel Embiid Rumors: Many in NBA Feel MVP Will Eye 76ers Trade; Knicks, Heat 'Waiting'

It's no secret the Philadelphia 76ers are in a difficult position as they attempt to maintain a championship contender around Joel Embiid. And their time with the reigning NBA MVP might be more limited than people realize.

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported Friday that "many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for."

Goodwill cited a source who said the league is "circling" and "waiting" to see how the situation evolves. The New York Knicks and Miami Heat were cited as especially interested parties.

