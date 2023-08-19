X

NBA

    Joel Embiid Rumors: Many in NBA Feel MVP Will Eye 76ers Trade; Knicks, Heat 'Waiting'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 19, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 10: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Portland Trail Blazers during a game at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Trail Blazers 120-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    It's no secret the Philadelphia 76ers are in a difficult position as they attempt to maintain a championship contender around Joel Embiid. And their time with the reigning NBA MVP might be more limited than people realize.

    Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported Friday that "many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for."

    Goodwill cited a source who said the league is "circling" and "waiting" to see how the situation evolves. The New York Knicks and Miami Heat were cited as especially interested parties.

