What Offers Would Get Philadelphia 76ers to Trade Joel Embiid?

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, 2024 first-round pick (via WAS), 2025 first-round pick (via MIL), 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

Among the teams that have the asset troves to realistically chase Joel Embiid, the New York Knicks seem closest to title contention. That makes it easier for New York to justify parting with much of that stash for Embiid.

That's exactly what the Knicks are doing here.

Four first-round picks—two of which are unprotected and after Embiid's prime—is a lot for a center who's turning 30 in March and has averaged 56.3 games per season since making his NBA debut in 2016-17. But having him on a roster with Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett (whom we're assuming Daryl Morey wouldn't be chasing in a rebuild), Quentin Grimes and Julius Randle would open a title window for New York for the next two or three years.

Randle is an All-Star, Brunson played like one last year, and the two wings can be interchangeable defensive options on the wing. That's a heck of a supporting cast for one of the greatest scorers of all time.

For Philly, this is a shovel-ready rebuild package. The only player who might have a long-term future alongside Tyrese Maxey is Immanuel Quickley, his former Kentucky teammate. Mitchell Robinson and Evan Fournier's expiring contract could both be flipped in other deals.

The best assets here are the 2028 and 2030 picks from New York, which will come over when the oft-injured Embiid is in his mid-30s.

This package, in connection with whatever else Morey can scrounge up in deals for the rest of the team's veterans, would give Philadelphia a solid foundation moving forward.

— Andy Bailey

Verdict: The Knicks' interest in Embiid might be the NBA's worst-kept secret, and this would be a great way for the Sixers to replenish their depleted war chest of draft picks. However, that Wizards pick could eventually turn into two second-rounders, and the Bucks pick figures to be a late first-rounder.

The Knicks' lack of a blue-chip prospect makes the Sixers say no here, especially since they'd have to extend Quickley next summer.