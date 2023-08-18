What Offers Would Get Philadelphia 76ers to Trade Joel Embiid?August 18, 2023
What Offers Would Get Philadelphia 76ers to Trade Joel Embiid?
As James Harden attempts to submarine the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2023-24 NBA season even begins, rival teams have already begun wondering what it might mean for Joel Embiid's long-term future.
Amid the Harden standoff, Embiid recently removed Philadelphia from his location on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne downplayed that during an interview on 97.5 The Fanatic, saying: "He is happy to be a Sixer. I don't think this is a precursor to something. I think this is Joel Troel."
While an Embiid trade request might not be imminent, teams should already be thinking about what they'd offer if he does eventually become available. That's what we've done today.
We invited B/R's NBA staff to submit trade packages to our resident Sixers expert, Bryan Toporek, who will serve as our de facto Daryl Morey.
Did any team offer up enough to pry the league's reigning MVP from the Sixers? Scroll through to find out.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks receive: Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers receive: Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, 2024 first-round pick (via WAS), 2025 first-round pick (via MIL), 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick
Among the teams that have the asset troves to realistically chase Joel Embiid, the New York Knicks seem closest to title contention. That makes it easier for New York to justify parting with much of that stash for Embiid.
That's exactly what the Knicks are doing here.
Four first-round picks—two of which are unprotected and after Embiid's prime—is a lot for a center who's turning 30 in March and has averaged 56.3 games per season since making his NBA debut in 2016-17. But having him on a roster with Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett (whom we're assuming Daryl Morey wouldn't be chasing in a rebuild), Quentin Grimes and Julius Randle would open a title window for New York for the next two or three years.
Randle is an All-Star, Brunson played like one last year, and the two wings can be interchangeable defensive options on the wing. That's a heck of a supporting cast for one of the greatest scorers of all time.
For Philly, this is a shovel-ready rebuild package. The only player who might have a long-term future alongside Tyrese Maxey is Immanuel Quickley, his former Kentucky teammate. Mitchell Robinson and Evan Fournier's expiring contract could both be flipped in other deals.
The best assets here are the 2028 and 2030 picks from New York, which will come over when the oft-injured Embiid is in his mid-30s.
This package, in connection with whatever else Morey can scrounge up in deals for the rest of the team's veterans, would give Philadelphia a solid foundation moving forward.
— Andy Bailey
Verdict: The Knicks' interest in Embiid might be the NBA's worst-kept secret, and this would be a great way for the Sixers to replenish their depleted war chest of draft picks. However, that Wizards pick could eventually turn into two second-rounders, and the Bucks pick figures to be a late first-rounder.
The Knicks' lack of a blue-chip prospect makes the Sixers say no here, especially since they'd have to extend Quickley next summer.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors receive: Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker
Philadelphia 76ers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, 2027 first-round pick swap, 2028 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick swap
As the Sixers look to retool, they'll surely demand that 28-year-old Andrew Wiggins—who's under contract for at least three more years—is the centerpiece of the return package over 33-year-olds Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who could be on their last legs in Philadelphia's next contention window.
Jonathan Kuminga is no sure thing to deliver on the promise of being the seventh overall pick in 2021. But as the Warriors' best prospect, he'd have to be included as well.
The Warriors are including Chris Paul here for salary-matching purposes. He's owed no guaranteed money next season, and the Sixers could get creative with his $30.8 million salary coming off the books.
Losing Wiggins would be a blow to the Warriors' point-of-attack defense, but they would have to bet on 38-year-old P.J. Tucker and better health from Gary Payton II making up for it. And the Dubs would suddenly be short a backup point guard who could provide offensive punch.
It's a gamble, but acquiring Joel Embiid to play with Stephen Curry, Thompson and Green is arguably tantalizing enough to do it.
The reigning MVP would give the Warriors elite mid- and low-post scoring, which would be especially valuable when their motion offense gets bogged down in the playoffs. And having Kevon Looney as a backup center could prove crucial considering Embiid's injury history.
Although the 76ers are only getting one guaranteed first-round pick, the 2027 and 2029 swap rights could prove immensely valuable as the Warriors' core ages out of contention.
— Joey Akeley
Verdict: If the Sixers are trading Embiid, they should be looking to clean house. Getting off P.J. Tucker's contract is an added bonus here, but Wiggins wouldn't make much long-term sense for them as they rebuild around Tyrese Maxey.
If they could flip Wiggins later and get additional picks and/or prospects, that would make this deal more enticing. As is, though, they have better offers on the table.
Miami Heat
Miami Heat receive: Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker and Furkan Korkmaz
Philadelphia 76ers receive: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jović, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick and 2028 first-round pick swap
When superstars are traded—even ones with resumes as rich as the reigning MVP's—they almost never bring back someone of Bam Adebayo's ilk. He'd be off the table in trade talks for all but a handful of players in this league—his mere mention in discussions with Portland had Miami's front office in stitches—but Joel Embiid, who has a close relationship with Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, could be in that handful.
If he is, then this easily becomes Philly's best chance to bring back a centerpiece in an Embiid swap. Adebayo, who turned 26 in July, is a two-time All-Star who could have multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards in his near future. If he ever pushed his shooting range past the three-point arc and maximized his offensive potential, MVP consideration isn't off the table.
Miami further fleshes out its offer with some prime draft assets, a recent first-round pick (Nikola Jović, last year's 27th selection) and Tyler Herro, who's a bit polarizing (and maybe a pinch overpaid) but immensely talented on offense. A trio of Adebayo, Herro and Tyrese Maxey has a real shot at becoming the NBA's next Big Three.
If the Heat sign off on this, they do it because they see Embiid as the missing piece of their championship puzzle. They also use P.J. Tucker to fill the P.J. Tucker-sized hole they've had at power forward since he bounced out of South Beach in 2022 free agency and hope Furkan Korkmaz finds his niche as a reserve shooter.
— Zach Buckley
Verdict: The Sixers would have to seriously consider this. If they weren't married to Herro long-term, they could always try to spin him off to a third team in this deal or later on. Even if they keep him, they could have north of $40 million of cap space next summer.
As much as it might sting to see Embiid and Butler reunited in Miami, this deal could drastically improve the Sixers' long-term outlook. They'd likely shop for better offers, but this isn't a hard no.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers receive: Chet Holmgren, Victor Oladipo, Dāvis Bertāns, Isaiah Joe, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick (via PHI), 2026 first-round pick (via LAC), 2024 second-round pick (via HOU), 2025 second-round pick (via PHI), 2030 second-round pick (via Rockets)
Timing is everything for the Oklahoma City Thunder. When should they "go for it?"
The Thunder already have an All-NBA first-teamer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the most enormous war chest of draft picks in league history and several exciting young players like Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren missed his initial rookie year with a foot injury. While he may grow into a highly productive big man, Joel Embiid is one of the two best centers in the NBA. The Thunder could build a package around Holmgren (with Dāvis Bertāns, Victor Oladipo and other young players as salary ballast) with as many picks as needed to get a deal done.
For the Sixers, it's a question of direction. Is the goal to rebuild around Tyrese Maxey, or do they try to quickly field a team of veterans to chase a playoff spot? Philadelphia might want to get players like Giddey or Williams, but the Thunder have more than enough draft compensation—perhaps even to substitute Luguentz Dort instead of Holmgren.
That list of picks includes the Sixers' own in 2025 (with protections), plus various firsts from the L.A. Clippers, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. Other notable young players on the Thunder include Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams, Aleksej Pokuševski, Ousmane Dieng, Tre Mann, Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington Jr., former Sixers guard Isaiah Joe, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins.
— Eric Pincus
Verdict: The Thunder can blow any other team out of the water if they put all of their cards on the table. The question comes down to how much they're willing to offer.
The Sixers would likely push for at least one of Giddey or Jalen Williams in addition to Holmgren, but Joe wouldn't be a bad consolation prize alongside Holmgren, the Oladipo/Bertāns salary-filler and the picks. Still, because the Thunder have such a massive array of assets, the Sixers might feel emboldened to ask for even more here.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker
Philadelphia 76ers receive: Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas, Dyson Daniels, 2024 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick (via MIL), 2024 and 2026 first-round pick swaps (via MIL)
Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin nearly drafted Embiid with the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, saying at the time that Embiid's workout was the best he'd ever seen. Embiid's fractured navicular bone ultimately led Griffin and the Cleveland Cavaliers to select Andrew Wiggins first overall, but this could finally be Griffin's opportunity to get the now-healthy MVP on his team.
The Pelicans are primed for a superstar trade, as they feature a combination of young and established talent as well as extra future first-round picks to use as trade bait. The thought of Embiid joining Zion Williamson as one of the most dominant frontcourts in NBA history is worth giving up significant assets for.
After this trade, the Pelicans would have a starting lineup of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Williamson and Embiid, with Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, P.J. Tucker, Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall coming off the bench. That's an elite team in the West, one that should compete for championships immediately.
Meanwhile, the Sixers could stay competitive while collecting three first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to use in future trades.
Ingram doesn't turn 26 until September, and he's coming off a season in which he averaged 24.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 39.0 percent from three. Jonas Valančiūnas (14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds in 24.9 minutes) is a solid stopgap center to fill in for Embiid, and Daniels was the No. 8 overall pick in 2022. He brings a number of skills to the table as a 6'8" guard.
This gives Philly a new core of Ingram, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Valančiūnas, Daniels, De'Anthony Melton and whatever the Sixers can get for James Harden via trade, all with a restocked cupboard of draft picks.
— Greg Swartz
Verdict: This would be hard for the Sixers to turn down. Ingram is a star two-way wing on a reasonable contract for the next two seasons, Valančiūnas is on an expiring deal, and Daniels could be a high-ceiling partner to Maxey in the backcourt.
Since they're dumping Tucker here as well, the Sixers could carve out more than $60 million in cap space next summer to complement their Maxey-Ingram-Daniels core. The three fully unprotected first-rounders and two pick swaps are the icing on the cake.