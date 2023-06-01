NBA Rumors: Knicks Hope for Joel Embiid Trade Demand If 76ers' Status Goes 'Haywire'

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

As the New York Knicks look to add a second star to play alongside Jalen Brunson, the reigning NBA MVP's name keeps coming up as a potential option if he gets unhappy with his current situation.

On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 47:55 mark), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said the Knicks are hoping things go "haywire" with the Philadelphia 76ers to the point that Joel Embiid will want to leave:

"They're not hoping for patience, they're hoping for The Process. I don't know if that's coming, but they've looked at that situation in Philly and there's been a hope in New York that stuff in Philly will go haywire to the point where Embiid will ask out. I don't know the percentage odds on that, I would say they are slim, but that's been the hope."

