4 Realistic Outcomes for Ugly James Harden-Philadelphia 76ers Saga

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

So far, there's been minimal to no buzz that teams like the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and New York Knicks are interested in Harden. The Las Angeles Clippers have been the only team that made some level of sense as a trade partner.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers "have ended trade talks involving [Harden]," noting that the team found "no traction" on a potential deal with the Clippers—Harden's reported desired destination.

The Clippers would need to send out at least $32.4 million to match Harden's salary (or $37.3 million if he doesn't waive his 15 percent trade kicker).

If the Sixers prioritize cap room in 2024, L.A. has plenty of veterans on expiring deals, including Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington, to make the salary-matching math work. But that's sounding more and more like a moot point.

Other suitors need to consider Harden's will. There's little point in trading for a player on an expiring contract who doesn't want to be there. Harden already forced his way out from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets to the Sixers.

Why pay Philadelphia to be the next team on that list?

His representatives can't actively tell teams he won't play for them (that's also against the rules), but Harden clearly knows how to make his desires known to the public.

If he tries to limit the list to one team, and it's a single negotiation between L.A. and Philadelphia, what leverage do the Sixers have to get more out of the Clippers?

Adding third or even fourth teams could change the parameters some, but the existing stalemate makes a lot of sense given Harden's age, contract and willingness to push his agenda.