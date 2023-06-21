NBA Rumors: Bam Adebayo-to-Blazers Trade 'Met with Laughter' by Heat Execs

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Portland Trail Blazers are known to be exploring avenues to try to improve their roster around star point guard Damian Lillard, but a reported potential deal for Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo doesn't appear to be on the table.

On Wednesday's episode of The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Zach Lowe said around the 8:00 mark that Miami has no intentions of parting ways with the two-time All-Star:

"It came out yesterday that they would like to take a run at Bam Adebayo. That was met with laughter from the front offices of the Miami Heat, who are not going to trade a step-back kind of trade, let alone one involving Bam Adebayo, who they consider a franchise pillar who has proven himself a playoff winner for a team that has made two Finals in four years and has a superstar entering the back-end of his prime, let's say. So that's not happening."

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that the Blazers were "preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo." Fischer also noted that the Heat "have not pondered a future without him starring in the frontcourt."

An All-Defensive second-team selection in each of the last four seasons, Adebayo was a key contributor during Miami's run to the 2023 NBA Finals along with star shooting guard Jimmy Butler. While the Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games, there's a chance they don't make significant changes to their roster this offseason.

Team governor Pat Riley told reporters on Tuesday that he believes "subtle moves will be enough" if the Heat can't make a major deal.

"Hitting the home run will be addition by subtraction. I plan on hitting big again," he said. "I'm not just [only] swinging for the fences right now because it could be reckless. I feel good about where we are, but I agree with you, we need to improve."