Heat's Pat Riley: 'We're Not Going to Take a Wrecking Ball' to Team amid Trade Rumors

After falling short against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat were believed to be in line for some significant changes this offseason.

However, Heat president Pat Riley told reporters Tuesday that likely will not be the case.

"We're not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing," he said during his first media session since last summer. He later added, "It's just onward with this team."

After finishing as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Heat peaked at the right time and surprised many with their magical run to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Miami ran out of gas and fell to Denver in five games.

"We had a great season this year. It was bizarre," Riley said. "It reminds me of one season I've been through--1975 with the Phoenix Suns. It was quite a run from the eighth seed to the Finals."

The Heat were rumored to be in the running to land star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards before they agreed to deal him to the Suns. Miami is also believed to be a desirable destination for star point guard Damian Lillard if he moves on from the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday that the Blazers are "preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo," but added the Heat "have not pondered a future without him starring in the frontcourt."

Riley indicated that he could take a conservative approach toward improving the roster this summer, saying "subtle moves will be enough" if the Heat can't complete a major deal.

"Hitting the home run will be addition by subtraction. I plan on hitting big again," he said. "I'm not just [only] swinging for the fences right now because it could be reckless. I feel good about where we are, but I agree with you, we need to improve."

While it's unclear exactly how Riley plans to construct a roster that can win a title next year, he remains confident in his ability to put enough together to earn the franchise's fifth championship.

"We are building the fifth iteration of building a championship team," he said. "I have no other plans but to do that."