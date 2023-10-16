MLB Playoff Picture 2023: ALCS, NLCS Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Monday's Schedule

3 of 4

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia fans who watched the Phillies close out the Braves on Thursday received a bit of a scare when star first baseman Bryce Harper appeared to suffer a late elbow injury.



Late in the eighth inning, Harper was seen clutching his right elbow, the same one that was surgically repaired in November. However, the 30-year-old insisted after the game that it wasn't anything serious.



"I'm good. Just hit my funny bone," Harper said, per Kyle Irving of The Sporting News.



Harper should be good to go in this series, which is tremendous news for Philadelphia. He was fantastic against Atlanta, logging five hits, three home runs and five RBI in 13 plate appearances. He helped shatter a tied ballgame and a 1-1 series tie with a three-run homer that opened up the scoring in the third.



Philadelphia went on to win 10-2.



"Really, in essence, when we're talking about pressure situations, he doesn't feel it," Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long said, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic. "He doesn't. He thrives."