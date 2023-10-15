MLB

    ALCS Bracket 2023: Schedule, Odds, World Series Predictions Before Game 1

    Joe TanseyOctober 15, 2023

      HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 07: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning during Game 1 of the Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
      Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      The established power of the American League takes on a rising franchise from its own division in the 2023 ALCS.

      The Houston Astros are appearing in their seventh consecutive ALCS and they are after their second straight World Series crown.

      Dusty Baker's team will turn to a familiar face to kick off the ALCS on Sunday. Justin Verlander, who was re-acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, will oppose Jordan Montgomery.

      The Texas Rangers come into their first ALCS appearance since 2011 with a pitching staff and lineup that could match Houston's output.

      Montgomery, Nathan Eovaldi and Corey Seager will all be vital in helping the Rangers take at least one game off the Astros before the series shifts to Arlington.

    ALCS Schedule and Odds

      ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
      Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

      Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

      To Win Series

      Houston (-140; bet $140 to win $100)

      Texas (+120; bet $100 to win $120)

      Game 1 Odds

      Money Line: Houston (-142), Texas (+120)

      Over/Under: 8.5

      Run Line: Houston (-1.5, +145), Texas (+1.5, -175)

      ALCS Schedule

      Game 1: Sunday, October 15 (8:15 p.m. ET, Fox)

      Game 2: Monday, October 16 (4:37 p.m. ET, Fox)

      Game 3: Wednesday, October 18 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)

      Game 4: Thursday, October 19 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)

      Game 5: Friday, October 20 (5:07 p.m. ET, FS1) - if necessary

      Game 6: Sunday, October 22 (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1) - if necessary

      Game 7: Monday, October 23 (8:03 p.m. ET, Fox) - if necessary

    Pitchers Dominate Game 1

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 08: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 08, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
      Greg Fiume/Getty Images

      Montgomery and Verlander should have the advantage in Game 1.

      The two offenses could be out of a rhythm after long layoffs. Texas finished off its sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on October 10 and Houston clinched its ALCS berth in Game 4 against the Minnesota Twins on October 11.

      Multi-day layoffs hurt three of the four teams who earned byes into the ALDS, and while Houston has been immune to the break hurting it in the ALDS, it could struggle to get going in the first few innings against Montgomery.

      Montgomery allowed one earned run over 6.2 innings in his only start against the Astros in the regular season. He showcased how strong he can be in the postseason with seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card round.

      Baltimore got to the Texas southpaw for four runs in his ALCS start, but that was the first time in six starts that Montgomery allowed multiple earned runs.

      Verlander produced six scoreless innings in the ALDS and he has a long history of success in the LCS round with the Astros. He pitched into the seventh inning in his last three ALCS starts and he has never allowed more than four earned runs in 12 previous ALCS starts.

      Houston's ace conceded two or fewer earned runs in half of those 12 ALCS starts and he held Texas to a single run over seven innings on September 6.

      The two Game 1 starters should go deep into the game and that should allow both teams to use their best bullpen arms in the sixth inning and beyond. That should lead to a low-scoring contest in which one or two big hits make the difference.

    Texas Earns Split with Game 2 Win

      ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers runs around the bases after his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
      Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

      Game 2 presents Texas with the best opportunity to take a game inside Minute Maid Park.

      The Rangers hold a pitching advantage with Nathan Eovaldi going up against Framber Valdez.

      Valdez has typically been one of Houston's most reliable postseason arms, but he struggled in his last three appearances.

      Houston's Game 2 started allowed five earned runs on seven hits and did not make it out of the fifth inning in ALDS Game 2.

      Valdez has not pitched into the seventh inning since September 17 against the Kansas City Royals. He allowed 14 earned runs in his last 13.2 frames.

      Eovaldi has been to hard to beat in the postseason so far. He held Baltimore and Tampa Bay to two runs on 11 hits in his two playoff appearances.

      Seager and the Texas lineup can get to Valdez, and that would allow Eovaldi to limit the Astros lineup with another gem.

      A split in Houston does not guarantee the Rangers will take the upper hand in the series once it returns to Globe Life Field, but it will at least put the reigning World Series champion under pressure ahead of Game 3.

