ALCS Bracket 2023: Schedule, Odds, World Series Predictions Before Game 1

Montgomery and Verlander should have the advantage in Game 1.

The two offenses could be out of a rhythm after long layoffs. Texas finished off its sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on October 10 and Houston clinched its ALCS berth in Game 4 against the Minnesota Twins on October 11.

Multi-day layoffs hurt three of the four teams who earned byes into the ALDS, and while Houston has been immune to the break hurting it in the ALDS, it could struggle to get going in the first few innings against Montgomery.

Montgomery allowed one earned run over 6.2 innings in his only start against the Astros in the regular season. He showcased how strong he can be in the postseason with seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card round.

Baltimore got to the Texas southpaw for four runs in his ALCS start, but that was the first time in six starts that Montgomery allowed multiple earned runs.

Verlander produced six scoreless innings in the ALDS and he has a long history of success in the LCS round with the Astros. He pitched into the seventh inning in his last three ALCS starts and he has never allowed more than four earned runs in 12 previous ALCS starts.

Houston's ace conceded two or fewer earned runs in half of those 12 ALCS starts and he held Texas to a single run over seven innings on September 6.