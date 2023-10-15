Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Names All-Time Starting 5 With Kobe Bryant, More

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander picked his all-time starting five, and it's a fun one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star went with Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O'Neal:

That starting group would have incredible firepower, with some of the most talented scorers in NBA history. But with only one basketball to go around, sharing might be an issue.

Still, it's hard to argue with any of the selections. For some, Magic Johnson or Stephen Curry might be better options at the point over The Answer, but few players were ever more fun to watch. At center, there will always be the argument for legends like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but Shaq's dominance is not to be ignored.

No Larry Bird? We'll allow it, seeing as Durant is one of the most uniquely gifted scorers in NBA history. But no LeBron James? That's probably an oversight.