MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes, Top Storylines, Odds for ALCS, NLCS

Much will be made about Bryce Harper as the Phillies continue their journey back to the World Series, and rightfully so. He is the heart and soul of the team and has literally put his body on the line to help get Philadelphia back to the postseason by coming back from Tommy John surgery after just 160 days.

He is not the only Fighting Phil that has helped set the tone for this year's squad.

Right fielder Nick Castellanos has helped establish the attitude of the team and more importantly, has made history in these playoffs when it comes to swinging the bat.

In 23 at-bats, Castellanos has recorded nine hits, four homers, six total runs, as well as a stolen base, and has an average of .391 with an on-base percentage of .440. He has been outstanding and set the mark as the only hitter to ever deliver multiple home runs in back-to-back postseason games.

Beyond the plate, Castellanos is a career .992 fielder in right and somehow, even better in left with a perfect career fielding percentage. He impacts the game offensively and defensively and is finally earning recognition for his incredibly important contributions to the squad.

With his son, Liam, becoming the unofficial team mascot, the veteran slugger has become a player capable of putting the team on his back and carrying them to crucial victories.

More importantly, that takes the pressure off of Harper to be the guy every night and gives Phillies fans hope that if their franchise star is having an off night, Castellanos can come through with a defining hit that puts the team over the top.