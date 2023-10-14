5-Star DL Aydin Breland Commits to Oregon over Georgia, Miami

Photo credit: 247Sports

Aydin Breland, one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to play college football at Oregon on Saturday.

According to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, Breland announced his commitment to Oregon, choosing the Ducks over Georgia and Miami.

Per 247Sports, Breland is a 5-star recruit who ranks as the No. 11 overall player, No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 1 player from the state of California in the 2024 class.

