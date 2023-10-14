Georgia's Brock Bowers Exits vs. Vanderbilt with Ankle Injury; X-Rays Negative

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs may have suffered a blow to their offense during Saturday's game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers exited the game in the second quarter and was taken back to the locker room with an ankle injury He tried to walk off the field but couldn't and he punched the ground in frustration after being attended to by Georgia's medical staff, per The Athletic's David Ubben.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told CBS at halftime that Bowers has "a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom part of his foot, but he thinks he'll be fine. We're gonna X-ray it and check it out."

Smart later told reporters X-rays came back negative.

Before exiting the game, Bowers had caught four passes for 22 yards. The Bulldogs were leading 14-7 at the time of his injury and ended up taking a 24-7 lead into halftime.

A two-time All-American, Bowers entered Saturday's game leading Georgia with 37 catches, 545 yards and four touchdowns.

Without Bowers on the field, quarterback Carson Beck is likely to spread the ball around between receivers Ladd McConkey, Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Tight end Oscar Delp, who has caught two touchdowns this season, will likely see more time on the field as well.