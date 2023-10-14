World Series 2023: Latest Predictions from MLB Twitter Amid Playoff Race

2 of 2

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is almost apropos that the rivalry over the AL West crown that came down to the very last day of the regular season ultimately decides who will represent the American League in this year's World Series.

So much so that one user thinks MLB should just forego the championship series and make the AL best-of-seven the World Series.

The Houston Astros have a 9-4 record against the Rangers in 2023, bested them for the division championship, and are the defending World Series champions.

Perhaps it is the controversy surrounding their win in 2017, or the fact that they are a dynastic squad in the midst of their seventh, consecutive appearance in the ALCS, but the Astros are far from respected by both social media pundits and oddsmakers.

Not only are the Rangers red-hot after dispatching of the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles, arguably the two best teams in the American League for a large portion of the regular season, but the prospect of Max Scherzer being healthy enough to play in the ALCS has something thinking the veteran ace may be the difference maker.

Scherzer is recovering from a strained teres major muscle in his right shoulder. The idea of the future Hall of Famer pitching in the ALCS is not guaranteed but given his history, there is reason to be excited if you are a Rangers fan.

There is also reason to be cautious, too.

He has an ERA of 3.77 in 2023, has been hit hard and far by batters, and gave up 28 home runs. He has also walked 45 batters.

While he still has solid stuff, his command has been an issue this season and if he cannot keep the ball where he wants it against a heavy-hitting Astros squad, it could make for a nightmare scenario for the Rangers.

The last time Scherzer started against Houston, back on September 6, he gave up seven earned runs and three home runs. That is not at all what you want to happen in a high-stakes playoff game.

Regardless of the pundits, the oddsmakers, or who is on the mound for the Rangers, there are some who are certain the defending champs are about to make it two in a row.

The Astros are certainly capable of running back, thanks to big performances from Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu at the plate. Sprinkle in Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker and this is a Houston lineup that can slug with anyone in the league.