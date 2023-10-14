Red Sox Rumors: Former Rangers' Jon Daniels' Reason for Declining GM Job Revealed

X

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 01: Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels talks with the media following the announcement that the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 01, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The game was postponed following an announcement made by the Los Angeles Angels that pitcher Tyler Skaggs had died. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Former Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels was considered a potential candidate for the Boston Red Sox vacant general manager position, but it appears he declined the job.

    Daniels opted not to proceed with the process because he wants to keep his family "rooted in Texas," according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

    "A source familiar with Daniels' way of thinking said the longtime Rangers executive—who was let go by Texas in August 2022 after becoming Major League Baseball's youngest-ever general manager in 2005—said the decision not to accept the Red Sox' offer to interview was solely due the desire to prioritize his family," Bradford wrote.

    Daniels was initially intrigued by the position because he has a relationship with manager Alex Cora and several members that still remain in the Red Sox front office, according to Bradford.

    The potential to head a team that "checks off a lot of boxes" as one of baseball's biggest markets was also initially exciting to Daniels, Bradford added.

    Daniels had worked for the Rangers from 2005-2022, securing many of the current assets on Texas' American League Championship Series squad. He spent the 2023 season as a senior advisor in the Tampa Bay Rays' baseball operations department.

    With Daniels crossed off the list, the Red Sox can now shift their focus to other candidates.

    Boston is searching for a new general manager after firing Chaim Bloom during the final weeks of the 2023 regular season.