Video: Diamondbacks' Lovullo Channels Deion Sanders, 'We Got a Long List of Receipts'

Elsa/Getty Images

Phoenix, Arizona is over 830 miles away from Boulder, Colorado.

But that hasn't stopped Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo from taking plenty of inspiration from the University of Colorado football program and coach Deion Sanders. The charismatic Pro Football Hall of Famer has helped fuel Lovullo's 'us against the world' mentality.

And Lovullo's not letting any sort of disrespect slip. It's all become personal and he has kept "a long list of receipts" of it throughout the process.

Lovullo spoke of Sanders' impact on his squad during a press conference Friday.

Following a sweep of the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, Lovullo and the Diamondbacks have plenty of reason to puff out their chest as there aren't a lot of people who thought they'd make it this far.

Since Lovullo took over as manager in 2017, Arizona has only made the postseason one other time, which came in his first season in charge. Aside from that, the franchise has endured some difficult years, including a 110-loss season in 2021.

But everything seemed to click into place with the team's young talent and veteran experience working together to lead them to their first NLCS appearance since 2007.

One of the things that Lovullo's squad may have taken personally was the talk that there should be re-seeding following the first round of the playoffs so that the Atlanta Braves wouldn't have to play the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

Those talks indicated that people believed the Diamondbacks were the lesser of the teams that advanced to the NLDS from the Wild Card series.

"This team has a chip on its shoulder," Lovullo said of those discussions. "They took it personal."

Now, the Diamondbacks and their long list of receipts will head into a matchup against those aforementioned Phillies—who eliminated the Braves—with a chance to advance to the second World Series in their franchise's history.