Max Scherzer Says He's 'Ready to Go' for Rangers in 2023 ALCS vs. Astros amid Injury

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer said he is "ready to go" for the Sunday opening of the 2023 ALCS against the Houston Astros, according to the Associated Press.

"I feel good. Recovered, checked all of the boxes I possibly can," Scherzer said Friday. "So I'm ready to go."

Scherzer has not pitched since September 12 after suffering a muscle strain in his shoulder.

The veteran starter, who went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA through eight starts and 45 regular-season innings, was not on the Texas playoff roster during the team's ALDS sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers have not yet announced whether Scherzer will be on the roster for Game 1 against the Astros. The team has until Sunday to decide.

When asked Friday how long he could go in a start, Scherzer said he "can't answer that question."

"It's just going to be, play it by ear," Scherzer said. "I'll just be in communication with [Bruce Bochy] and [Mike Maddux] and we'll see how this shakes out. ... We've had conversations, if I do feel something, I've got to come out the game."

Scherzer played "a simulated game in a controlled environment" Wednesday in order to put his arm strength to the test, according to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant.

During that simulated session, Scherzer threw more than 60 pitches, the Associated Press reported.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said the day after Scherzer's upper arm strain that it was "unlikely" Scherzer would pitch in the postseason. That injury was originally projected to sideline Scherzer for "six to eight weeks," per ESPN's Joon Lee.

Scherzer's assessment of his health four weeks later is a surprising positive for a Rangers team that gave up a top-50 prospect in July in order to add Scherzer to the team's pitching staff.