World Series 2023: What Top Players Are Saying Amid MLB Playoffs

Bryce Harper has the city of Philadelphia behind him and he would not have it any other way.

Ahead of Thursday's division series-clinching win over the Atlanta Braves, the franchise star of the defending National League Champions expressed his love for the city of Philadelphia and the red-hot, loud, and passionate Phillies fans.

They are not the words of a player sitting before the cameras, saying the right things. There is a gravity to his words, a meaningfulness that extends beyond pandering. He means what he says and approaches every game that way.

It is why he was determined to make it back on the field just 160 days after Tommy John surgery, the quickest turn around ever. It is why he shows up in key moments, blasts home runs under the most pressure, and creates defining moments that will live forever in Phillies history.

Sorry, Orlando Arcia.

Through these playoffs, Harper has tallied seven hits, seven runs, three homers, five RBIs, and his batting average (.368) is higher than his postseason average.

The contributions of Nick Castellanos, Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh, and the pitching staff have been undeniable but the emotional fire that Harper brings to the team and the fans is unlike any other player in this postseason.

The Phillies will go as he does and if the NLDS against Atlanta is any indication, the young Arizona Diamondbacks are in for a battle they have not yet experienced.