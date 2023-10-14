Buying or Selling Survivor Series Plans, Triple H's Control and Latest WWE Rumors

3 of 4

There was plenty of worthwhile speculation from fans that after WWE merged with UFC, Vince McMahon himself would have a key role in creative again, possibly shoving aside Triple H.

But according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite (h/t WrestlingInc's Eric Mutter), TKO Group Holdings has done nothing short of double down on the Triple H era.

It sure feels like it, too.

Yes, there have been a few points here and there that reeked of Vinceisms working their way back into WWE after he returned to the board of directors to facilitate the sale. Reports of him even making changes to shows from afar went out every now and then.

But by and large? WWE has Triple H's NXT thumbprints all over it in mostly a great way. Title reigns are super long, stories have time to breathe, names like Bronson Reed and Iyo Sky are thriving, DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) is back, it goes on and on.

This doesn't mean it won't change back in the future, but right now, this is a simple buy.