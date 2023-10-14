Buying or Selling Survivor Series Plans, Triple H's Control and Latest WWE Rumors

Buying or Selling Survivor Series Plans, Triple H's Control and Latest WWE RumorsOctober 14, 2023
Exiting an eventful week for pro wrestling with WWE and AEW facing off directly, the rumor mill has been hot enough to heat up these rapidly cooling days and weeks.
The NXT vs. Dynamite saga that looped in names like John Cena and the Undertaker himself has sparked plenty of rumors, including things like possible future plans for major events and just who might actually be in charge on the WWE side between Vince McMahon and Triple H.
Keep in mind, too, WWE put a bowtie on another PLE recently with Fastlane, with the aftermath still drumming up some noise, too.
In an effort to help fans keep pace, here's a look at the most noteworthy buzz and whether fans should buy or sell the noise.
WarGames at Survivor Series?
It's obvious WWE wants to unleash some major plans at Survivor Series this year, especially with so many interesting factions and tag teams running around the promotion.
But the nature of those plans has largely remained a mystery.
At least, until Fightful Select (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) reported that a men's WarGames match could be on the table, likely involving Judgment Day.
The idea makes a ton of sense as a way to keep a fresh spin on an otherwise tired annual event. Triple H first brought the WarGames format back to prominence via NXT, then unleashed it on the main roster last year at Survivor Series.
Putting the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and the rest of Judgment Day into a WarGames scenario against a cobbled-together lineup of do-gooders would be both fun and a way to provide some incremental storyline movement for all involved.
Verdict: Buying
Damian Priest cash-in plans
So far, Damian Priest's run with the Money in the Bank briefcase has gone pretty much how fans should have expected.
According to BEW (h/t Ortman), a storyline involving the briefcase and an actual "cash-in scenario" will kick off soon.
But fans can be forgiven for selling and thinking that if it hasn't happened before now, why would it soon?
Priest was an odd choice for the briefcase to begin with and in recent months he's looked a little silly for not attempting a cash-in on Seth Rollins.
Involved in a storyline that puts an emphasis on how vulnerable he is because of chronic back issues, Raw's top champion has been left exposed after repeated beatings at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura, only for Priest to conveniently have minor excuses to not actually go try attempt to steal the title (while backed by an entire stable of friends).
Until WWE stops blatantly trying to pass the time, it's hard to buy that anything notable will unfold with Priest.
Verdict: Selling
Triple H vs. Vince McMahon creative control
There was plenty of worthwhile speculation from fans that after WWE merged with UFC, Vince McMahon himself would have a key role in creative again, possibly shoving aside Triple H.
But according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite (h/t WrestlingInc's Eric Mutter), TKO Group Holdings has done nothing short of double down on the Triple H era.
It sure feels like it, too.
Yes, there have been a few points here and there that reeked of Vinceisms working their way back into WWE after he returned to the board of directors to facilitate the sale. Reports of him even making changes to shows from afar went out every now and then.
But by and large? WWE has Triple H's NXT thumbprints all over it in mostly a great way. Title reigns are super long, stories have time to breathe, names like Bronson Reed and Iyo Sky are thriving, DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) is back, it goes on and on.
This doesn't mean it won't change back in the future, but right now, this is a simple buy.
Verdict: Buying
Original Judgment Day, Edge Plans
Now that Edge is in AEW and free to talk about his time with WWE, plenty has popped up about the how and why surrounding Judgment Day.
Before the Rhea Ripley-led stable became one of the hottest things in pro wrestling, Edge was a core member and had an interesting dynamic with Finn Bálor.
Namely, Bálor showed up and kicked Edge to the curb, which the Rated R Superstar says wasn't part of the plan. Appearing on "Talk is Jericho" (h/t Ortman) Edge said that wasn't supposed to happen until a year later.
But in current WWE land, it feels like only Roman Reigns' Bloodline gets that sort of treatment. It's hard to imagine a Triple H-led creative with such an emphasis on the next generation would feature Edge that prominently, either, when Ripley and Dominik Mysterio needed their shine, with Damian Priest even winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, too.
Copeland projects to do more with AEW than he did in WWE, which would seem to hint the latter didn't want to feature him so prominently for so long. For what it's worth, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Edge left on good terms, at least.
Verdict: Selling