MLB Playoff Picture: Early Storylines to Watch in ALCS, NLCS

Houston and Philadelphia are one series victory away from setting up the first World Series rematch since 1978.

Both teams flexed their offensive muscle over four games in the ALDS and NLDS and they will have home-field advantage in the LCS round.

Houston is 3-1 in its last four ALCS appearances and it swept the New York Yankees to reach the World Series last year.

The Astros can use Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez in Games 1 and 2 and they have one of the hottest postseason hitters in Yordan Alvarez.

The Phillies can follow a similar path behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola on the mound and Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos at the plate.

Philadelphia produced a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLCS. It has followed the same path to the NLCS as it did last year that started in the wild-card round.

Houston and Philadelphia should be viewed as the favorites to reach the World Series, but it is difficult to repeat as league champion.