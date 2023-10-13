MLB Playoff Picture: Early Storylines to Watch in ALCS, NLCSOctober 13, 2023
MLB Playoff Picture: Early Storylines to Watch in ALCS, NLCS
The Houston Astros have been the one constant in the LCS round of the Major League Baseball postseason.
Houston will start its seventh straight ALCS on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. The Astros are the only team who earned a bye into the division series to still be alive in the postseason.
Houston and the Philadelphia Phillies are four wins away from setting up a World Series rematch.
Philadelphia opens the NLCS on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second straight matchup of wild-card teams in the NLCS.
Arizona and Texas face a clear disadvantage in experience, but they can make up for that with strong pitching.
The Diamondbacks could ride Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen to victories, while Texas could add Max Scherzer to a rotation that was phenomenal in its first two playoff series.
Can Houston, Philadelphia Set Up World Series Rematch?
Houston and Philadelphia are one series victory away from setting up the first World Series rematch since 1978.
Both teams flexed their offensive muscle over four games in the ALDS and NLDS and they will have home-field advantage in the LCS round.
Houston is 3-1 in its last four ALCS appearances and it swept the New York Yankees to reach the World Series last year.
The Astros can use Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez in Games 1 and 2 and they have one of the hottest postseason hitters in Yordan Alvarez.
The Phillies can follow a similar path behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola on the mound and Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos at the plate.
Philadelphia produced a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLCS. It has followed the same path to the NLCS as it did last year that started in the wild-card round.
Houston and Philadelphia should be viewed as the favorites to reach the World Series, but it is difficult to repeat as league champion.
Only the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and 2018 earned consecutive World Series berths from the NL in the last decade, while Houston and the Kansas City Royals are the only AL teams to achieve that feat since 2012.
Will Pitching Lead to Arizona, Texas Upsets?
Pitching will be the key to upsets for Arizona and Texas.
Both sides proved they have the required arms to get through the division series, and if that translates to the LCS, it could extend the series close to seven games.
Arizona's duo of Kelly and Gallen combined to give up two earned runs on eight hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The D-Backs even got 4.1 scoreless starts out of rookie Brandon Pfaadt.
Texas received seven terrific innings out of Nathan Eovaldi in his ALDS start. Jordan Montgomery thrived in his wild-card appearances and Andrew Heaney was a solid opener in ALDS Game 1.
The Rangers have the ultimate X-factor in play with the potential of Max Scherzer returning for the series against Houston.
Texas has until Sunday morning to decide if Scherzer is healthy enough to participate in the ALCS.
Scherzer would add more depth to Texas' rotation and he could help the Rangers compete with their American League West rival.
Both teams can hit the ball with success, as well, but if they can't slow down the bats of either opponent, they could be in for a difficult series.