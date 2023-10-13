ESPN College Gameday 2023: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 7

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The ESPN College Gameday crew returns for Week 7 of the College Football season, heading up north to cover a top-10 matchup on Saturday morning. The No. 7 Washington Huskies will host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in the latest edition of the Cascade Clash.

As both teams battle for Pac-12 supremacy, this game is going to have major implications on both the conference championship as well as a potential College Football Playoff appearance.

Each team is 5-0 and possesses a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 1,999 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns compared to just two picks. Oregon signal-caller Bo Nix has recorded 1,459 yards this year, with 15 touchdown passes to go along with only one interception.

Washington leads the all-time matchup with a record of 61-48-5. However, Oregon has won 15 of the past 18 games between the schools. The most recent matchup between these two teams occurred in Week 11 of last season, a 37-34 Huskies victory.

This will be the third time in the history of Gameday that the show will be broadcasting from Washington's campus.

Location: Red Square in Seattle, Washington

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

Hosts: Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee

Guest Picker: Joel McHale

TV: ESPN, ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN+

Prediction

Both teams feature some of the highest-scoring offenses in the country. Oregon's 51.6 points per game ranks second in the nation, while Washington's 46.0 points puts them at third. The Huskies' 569.4 total yards and the Ducks' 555.8 total yards per game rank first and second in the country, respectively.

In other words, there's a good chance that the winner of this game will be whichever defense is fortunate enough to string together a couple of stops in a row.

Both teams are well aware of the long-standing rivalry between the two schools, especially Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

"I think every one of our players know exactly what this game means to them personally in that room, and then also just to everybody that's a Duck fan," Lanning said (via AP). "And they want to win."

In the other locker room, last year's Pac-12 leader in passing yards didn't mince words when it came to Washington's storied history against their longtime adversary.

"We're playing for the people before us and the people that come after us," Penix Jr. said. "We understand that and we understand that they're one of our rivals. You always want to beat your rivals."

He's going to be getting some help, as it appears wide receiver Jalen McMillan is ready to return after missing the past two games due to a leg injury suffered in the Huskies' 41-7 win over Michigan State.

He'll be re-joining wideouts Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk, forming arguably the best receiver trio in the country.

However, Oregon and its fifth-ranked scoring defense in the nation will be a tougher challenge than any unit Washington has faced thus far this season.

Both teams will likely be airing it out on Saturday afternoon, although the presence of a strong run game could help sustain drives and be the ultimate difference-maker.

Ducks running back Bucky Irving has just 393 yards on the season, although he's averaging an eye-popping 7.9 yards per carry. This could be an issue for Washington, as it only ranks eighth in the Pac-12 by allowing 3.8 yards per rush.

All signs point toward Saturday's contest being a high-scoring affair, with each team recording multiple touchdowns. With a slight defensive edge and the desire for revenge after last year's hard-fought loss, Oregon should be able to get a few timely third-down stops and remain undefeated as they leave Husky Stadium.