The Biggest Disappointments of the 2023 College Football Season So Far

The Biggest Disappointments of the 2023 College Football Season So FarOctober 13, 2023
Through six weeks of the 2023 college football season, we have a pretty good idea of which teams look the strongest. We can also tell which teams have badly underperformed this year.
Every college football team enters a given season with certain expectations based on talent it has returning, what its schedule looks like, coaching staff, etc. So far this season, we've seen a number of teams perform worse than expected.
Let's run through the biggest disappointments of the 2023 college football season.
South Carolina Gamecocks
The Gamecocks finished last year 8-5, including two upset victories over Tennessee and Clemson to close out the regular season. Both losses knocked both the Vols and Tigers out of the playoff hunt.
Although South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl to end the season, expectations were high entering Shane Beamer's third year in charge.
Entering Week 7, though, the Gamecocks are 2-3, with losses to North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee on their resume. Against the Tar Heels and Bulldogs, South Carolina started strong in the first half only to crumble in the second.
The Gamecocks also folded early on the road against Tennessee two weeks ago before losing 41-20.
South Carolina has a chance to get back on track at home against Florida on Saturday following a bye this week. The Gamecocks are 2.5-point favorites, and Gators head coach Billy Napier is 1-7 on the road over the last two seasons.
Even with a win over Florida, though, South Carolina will have to fight to make it to a bowl game. It has remaining road games against Missouri and Texas A&M to close out October before four straight home games.
Finishing the season entirely at home is certainly an advantage, but only Jacksonville State and Vanderbilt look like definite wins. The Gamecocks close the season with games vs. Kentucky and Clemson.
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU was the Cinderella story of 2022. Entering the season with 200-1 odds to make it to the playoff, the Horned Frogs not only made it but shocked Michigan in the semifinal and advanced to the National Championship game.
Although TCU lost a lot of that team to the NFL Draft, the Horned Frogs were expected to be competitive inside the Big 12. But through five weeks, it's clear this is a big rebuilding year for Sonny Dykes.
TCU is 3-3 on the season, entering Saturday's game against 4-1 BYU riding a two-game losing skid to West Virginia and Iowa State.
TCU was at the mercy of Colorado's start to its magical run this season. Although the Buffs entered as 21-point underdogs, Colorado upset the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, 45-42. The Horned Frogs rebounded nicely with three straight wins over Nicholls State, Houston, and SMU, but as we mentioned, have lost two straight to WVU and Iowa State.
The most glaring things that stand out in those two losses? Miscues on special teams and turnovers. In TCU's 24-21 loss to West Virginia, the Horned Frogs missed three field goals. Kicker Griffin Kell's 55-yard attempt with 32 seconds left was blocked by WVU defensive end Sean Martin.
Against Iowa State, the Horned Frogs coughed up four turnovers. Starting quarterback Chandler Morris—who left the game with a knee early in the third quarter—threw two. His backups, Josh Hoover and JP Richardson threw three picks between the two of them, Hoover throwing two.
TCU enters Week 7 sitting at 3-3. With remaining games against BYU, Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma, the Horned Frogs may struggle to make a bowl this year. It's certainly a step back from a dream season in 2022, even with the roster turnover TCU had to deal with.
Clemson Tigers
The Tigers were supposed to be much improved in 2023. After two straight years of missing out on the playoff, changes had to be made. It looked like Dabo Swinney was on the right track.
He made a huge offseason hire in landing offensive coordinator Garrett Riley from TCU. With sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik leading the unit, and four returning starters along the offensive line, there were high expectations for the offense. On defense, the unit returned eight starters from an impressive 2022 group.
Instead, by Week 4 the Tigers were already out of the playoff hunt. The writing was on the wall for Clemson as early as Week 1, as the Tigers opened on the road against Duke on Labor Day evening. Clemson got blown out 28-7, despite the offense getting 29 first downs and outgaining Duke offensively 422-to-374 yards.
In Week 4, Clemson hung tough against a talented Florida State team, but made some key mistakes down the stretch. First, the Tigers had a chance to take the lead with 1:47 left, but kicker Jonathan Weitz—a graduate student who re-joined the Tigers just that week—missed a 29-yarder.
The game went to overtime, and FSU scored a touchdown on the opening possession. On Clemson's turn, Klubnik missed the read on a 4th-and-2 RPO play, and instead of handing the ball off, passed to Adam Randall, who was stopped short.
Clemson can still finish with eight, nine or even 10 wins this season—a finish other fanbases would welcome with open arms. While the playoff expanding next season will help a team like Clemson moving forward, it's clear that there are still plenty of issues for the Tigers to get worked out.
Swinney, who for years hired from within his existing staff, went outside his comfort zone in hiring an outsider like Riley. In order for Clemson to be nationally relevant again, he needs to push his boundaries more by further embracing this sports' modernizations like the transfer portal and using NIL to build recruiting classes. We'll see if a third straight season sitting at home during the playoff makes him do just that.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Look, before I get a bunch of Notre Dame fans yelling at me, I want to let you all know that I had high hopes for this team at the start of the season. I thought quarterback Sam Hartman could make the biggest impact of all the transfer portal stars from this offseason. The schedule also looked like it set up nicely for the Fighting Irish to make a serious playoff run.
But thanks to losses to Ohio State and then-No. 25 Louisville last Saturday, the Fighting Irish are officially out of the playoff hunt.
Against Ohio State in Week 4, Notre Dame lost at home thanks to a gutsy scoring drive by the Buckeyes in the game's final 1:26. Ohio State's offense drove 65 yards on 15 plays, scoring on Chip Trayanum's 1-yard touchdown run. What's worse? Notre Dame only had 10 players on the field on defense for the Buckeyes' final two plays of the scoring drive. While head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters after the game that he knew they only had 10 on and tried to substitute another defensive lineman, he didn't want the Irish to get an illegal substitution penalty. The loss didn't knock Notre Dame out of the playoff entirely, but the defeat at Louisville last week certainly did.
The Cardinals entered this game undefeated, but the Irish were still 6.5-point road favorites. This game was tied 7-all at halftime, and ND trailed 17-13 entering the fourth quarter.
It was all Cardinals in the final quarter—Louisville scored 16 points and the defense held ND to a touchdown to win 33-20. ND quarterback Sam Hartman threw three interceptions in the loss, and the Irish lost another two fumbles. Hartman hadn't thrown a pick all season before the Louisville game. It's hard to win a football game when you have five turnovers, even for a great team like Notre Dame.
This season obviously isn't a total failure in South Bend. The Irish can still likely make a New Year's Six bowl. Upsetting rival USC this Saturday night might not be a bad consolation prize, either. But the Irish already being out of the playoff race by Week 7 certainly isn't what was expected of this team at the start of the year.
LSU Tigers
LSU had legit College Football Playoff aspirations entering the season. The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge and returned a lot of their starters from last season's squad.
But in just six weeks, LSU is out of both the SEC West and playoff hunt. In Week 1 against then-No. 8 Florida State, LSU led 17-14 at halftime, but the Tiger defense imploded in the second half. The unit gave up 31 unanswered points before scoring a touchdown in the game's final two minutes cut FSU's lead to 21.
Sure, one loss didn't ruin LSU's playoff hopes, but the Tigers' 55-49 loss to Ole Miss in Week 5 certainly did. In a back-and-forth game throughout, LSU had a 49-40 lead with 8:34 left in the fourth. But LSU's defense gave up two scoring drives in the final six minutes to give Ole Miss the upset victory.
The most glaring problem for LSU is how it looks defensively. The unit ranks 124th in total defense, allowing 445.7 yards per game, and is 113th in scoring defense nationally. The coaching staff is using Harold Perkins Jr. differently this season, too—as a pure linebacker as opposed to a pass-rusher like he was in 2022. His 2023 numbers don't quite jump off the stat sheet like they did last season, but he does have an interception and two forced fumbles on the year.
Offensively, the Tigers are fifth nationally in scoring defense, putting up 44.8 points per game, and rank third in total offense. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has put up some big numbers, and has thrown two more touchdowns (19) than he did all last season. He has four touchdowns on the ground.
But when you have a defense that gives up 6.69 yards per play, it's hard to win games if your defense can't get off the field. The Tigers allow their opponents to convert on 45.57 percent of third down attempts.
LSU still has to play Auburn, No. 11 Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M this season. If the defensive struggles continue, it could be a long season for the Tigers.
Teams that could be trending in the wrong direction
For some teams, it might be too early in the year to call them disappointments. But there are a few teams that look like they have the potential to fall apart during the backend of 2023.
Miami Hurricanes
Man, it's been a rough week for head coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. Last week, the Canes were shocked by Georgia Tech, which upset the Canes at home in dramatic fashion. Miami had a 20-17 lead, and had the ball inside the game's final two minutes. Instead of taking a knee to run out the clock and end the game, Miami kept running plays.
On 3rd and 10 with 33 seconds left, Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled, which Georgia Tech recovered. Then, Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King hit Chirstian Leary for a 44-yard touchdown to take a 23-20 lead with two seconds left. Miami's lateral final play failed, sealing an improbable GT win.
Cristobal took responsibility for the blunder after the loss. Incredibly, Cristobal made a similar mistake while he was at Oregon. Stanford forced and recovered a Ducks fumble in the game's final minute, scored a touchdown and forced overtime. The Ducks wound up losing 38-31 in OT.
Miami has big remaining games against North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, FSU and Louisville on its schedule. Losing any of those in a fashion like it did vs. Georgia Tech might heat up Cristobal's seat heading into 2024.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
It's no secret that Nebraska is a former powerhouse that has struggled significantly over the last decade. It's still early in the season, but through six games the Huskers are 3-3 under first-year head coach Matt Rhule.
Nebraska opened its season losing 13-10 on the road to Minnesota, 13-10. In Week 2, the Huskers lost 36-14 against Colorado in Boulder. Two consecutive wins over Louisiana Tech and Northern Illinois were expected. With a 45-7 loss to Michigan and a 20-7 win over Illinois in the last two weeks, it's a bit hard to predict what Nebraska will do the rest of the season.
The Huskers still have to play Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland Wisconsin and Iowa this season. If Nebraska notches three more wins, the Huskers could make a bowl for the first time since 2016. If they play like they did the first two weeks of the season, another bowl-less season is a possibility.
Texas A&M Aggies
Similar to Nebraska, the jury is still out on how this season will end up for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. The Aggies are 4-2, with losses to Miami on the road and vs. Alabama. The Alabama loss may look worse than the Miami one, even with the Canes' stumble last week. Fisher played a struggling Alabama team at home, and led 17-10 at halftime.
But Alabama's offense came alive in the second half, with quarterback Jalen Milroe throwing two touchdowns to Jermaine Burton to take a 24-17 lead. Alabama sacked Aggie quarterback Max Johnson in his own end zone to get a safety in the fourth quarter. In the second half, Texas A&M also missed a field goal and a Johnson interception in the second half, which let Alabama tie things up at 17.
Texas A&M looks like it has one win it can pencil in on its schedule remaining—against Abilene Christian on Nov. 18. Other than that, the Aggies still have to play Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU. If TAMU fails to make a bowl for a second consecutive season and the first time since 2002-2003, Fisher's seat will get even hotter after a 5-7 year in 2022.