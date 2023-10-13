The Biggest Disappointments of the 2023 College Football Season So Far

6 of 6

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For some teams, it might be too early in the year to call them disappointments. But there are a few teams that look like they have the potential to fall apart during the backend of 2023.

Miami Hurricanes

Man, it's been a rough week for head coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. Last week, the Canes were shocked by Georgia Tech, which upset the Canes at home in dramatic fashion. Miami had a 20-17 lead, and had the ball inside the game's final two minutes. Instead of taking a knee to run out the clock and end the game, Miami kept running plays.

On 3rd and 10 with 33 seconds left, Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled, which Georgia Tech recovered. Then, Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King hit Chirstian Leary for a 44-yard touchdown to take a 23-20 lead with two seconds left. Miami's lateral final play failed, sealing an improbable GT win.

Cristobal took responsibility for the blunder after the loss. Incredibly, Cristobal made a similar mistake while he was at Oregon. Stanford forced and recovered a Ducks fumble in the game's final minute, scored a touchdown and forced overtime. The Ducks wound up losing 38-31 in OT.

Miami has big remaining games against North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, FSU and Louisville on its schedule. Losing any of those in a fashion like it did vs. Georgia Tech might heat up Cristobal's seat heading into 2024.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

It's no secret that Nebraska is a former powerhouse that has struggled significantly over the last decade. It's still early in the season, but through six games the Huskers are 3-3 under first-year head coach Matt Rhule.

Nebraska opened its season losing 13-10 on the road to Minnesota, 13-10. In Week 2, the Huskers lost 36-14 against Colorado in Boulder. Two consecutive wins over Louisiana Tech and Northern Illinois were expected. With a 45-7 loss to Michigan and a 20-7 win over Illinois in the last two weeks, it's a bit hard to predict what Nebraska will do the rest of the season.

The Huskers still have to play Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland Wisconsin and Iowa this season. If Nebraska notches three more wins, the Huskers could make a bowl for the first time since 2016. If they play like they did the first two weeks of the season, another bowl-less season is a possibility.

Texas A&M Aggies

Similar to Nebraska, the jury is still out on how this season will end up for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. The Aggies are 4-2, with losses to Miami on the road and vs. Alabama. The Alabama loss may look worse than the Miami one, even with the Canes' stumble last week. Fisher played a struggling Alabama team at home, and led 17-10 at halftime.

But Alabama's offense came alive in the second half, with quarterback Jalen Milroe throwing two touchdowns to Jermaine Burton to take a 24-17 lead. Alabama sacked Aggie quarterback Max Johnson in his own end zone to get a safety in the fourth quarter. In the second half, Texas A&M also missed a field goal and a Johnson interception in the second half, which let Alabama tie things up at 17.