X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Photo: 2 People Spotted on Phillies Stadium Roof During Bryce Harper's Clutch HR

    Erin WalshOctober 12, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 11: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a three run home run against Bryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves during the third inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Two people at Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night got the view of a lifetime.

    Two people were spotted on the roof of Citizens Bank Park, which proved to be the best seat in the stadium for Bryce Harper's game-altering home run in the bottom of the third inning that helped lift the Phillies to a 10-2 win over the Braves.

    Football @BostonConnr

    "Wanna go to the Phillies game?"<br><br>"Sure where are we sitting?"<br><br>"The roof." <a href="https://t.co/T2LuuW7gnq">pic.twitter.com/T2LuuW7gnq</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRYCE HARPER THREE-RUN HR ‼️<br><br>PHILLY GOES UP 4-1 IN GAME 3 <a href="https://t.co/TFU2vcHH44">pic.twitter.com/TFU2vcHH44</a>

    The home run was one of two dingers hit by Harper in Game 3. The 30-year-old finished the game with two homers and four RBI.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRYCE HARPER AGAIN 🤯🔥<br><br>HOMERUN NO. 2 <a href="https://t.co/mCaF9lSL0X">pic.twitter.com/mCaF9lSL0X</a>

    Harper has been a big postseason performer for the Phillies, and he enters Game 4 of the NLDS slashing .353/.500/.882 with three home runs and five RBI in five playoff games this year.

    The win gave the Phillies a 2-1 series lead and they now have the opportunity to close out the NLDS on Thursday night at their home ballpark. If they advance, it'll be their second straight berth in the NL Championship Series.

    Photo: 2 People Spotted on Phillies Stadium Roof During Bryce Harper's Clutch HR
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon