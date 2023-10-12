Photo: 2 People Spotted on Phillies Stadium Roof During Bryce Harper's Clutch HR

Photo: 2 People Spotted on Phillies Stadium Roof During Bryce Harper's Clutch HROctober 12, 2023
Two people at Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night got the view of a lifetime.
Two people were spotted on the roof of Citizens Bank Park, which proved to be the best seat in the stadium for Bryce Harper's game-altering home run in the bottom of the third inning that helped lift the Phillies to a 10-2 win over the Braves.
The home run was one of two dingers hit by Harper in Game 3. The 30-year-old finished the game with two homers and four RBI.
Harper has been a big postseason performer for the Phillies, and he enters Game 4 of the NLDS slashing .353/.500/.882 with three home runs and five RBI in five playoff games this year.
The win gave the Phillies a 2-1 series lead and they now have the opportunity to close out the NLDS on Thursday night at their home ballpark. If they advance, it'll be their second straight berth in the NL Championship Series.