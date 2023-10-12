Photo: 2 People Spotted on Phillies Stadium Roof During Bryce Harper's Clutch HR

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Two people at Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night got the view of a lifetime.

Two people were spotted on the roof of Citizens Bank Park, which proved to be the best seat in the stadium for Bryce Harper's game-altering home run in the bottom of the third inning that helped lift the Phillies to a 10-2 win over the Braves.

The home run was one of two dingers hit by Harper in Game 3. The 30-year-old finished the game with two homers and four RBI.

Harper has been a big postseason performer for the Phillies, and he enters Game 4 of the NLDS slashing .353/.500/.882 with three home runs and five RBI in five playoff games this year.