Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on Possible Retirement: 'I Don't Know How to Answer That'

It's time to think about the future for the Los Angeles Dodgers after they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series, but pitcher Clayton Kershaw isn't sure what that future holds just yet.

"I don't know how to answer that," the 35-year-old said when asked about potential retirement, per Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

This surely isn't how Kershaw wanted to wrap up one of the best careers in Dodgers history.

He pitched Game 1 of the series against the Diamondbacks and surrendered six runs, six hits and one walk in a mere 0.1 innings before he was removed. It was a far cry from the statistical dominance he showed for much of the season.

While Kershaw may be past his peak, he still finished the 2023 campaign with a 2.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 131.2 innings. The vast majority of starting pitchers in the league would love to have numbers like that in any season, let alone their 16th.

However, McCullough noted the southpaw's fastball dipped below 90 mph while he also struggled to control his curveball and slider. A shoulder injury, which forced him to miss all of July, may have played a role in those issues.

Kershaw said the plan is to take his time when deciding whether he will return in 2024. Part of that decision-making process may include undergoing another examination of his left shoulder that bothered him this past season.

Los Angeles would surely welcome him back much like it did last offseason with a one-year deal.

After all, he is a franchise legend with a resume that includes a World Series crown, National League MVP, three Cy Young awards, a pitching Triple Crown, five ERA titles, 10 All-Star selections and a Gold Glove.

He has finished with a sub-3.00 ERA in every season but two since he was a rookie in 2008 and has remained one of the team's best options into the latter portion of his career.