Mets' Francisco Lindor Has Surgery on Elbow Injury; Expected to Be Ready by Spring

Francisco Lindor addressed an elbow injury early in the offseason.

The New York Mets announced that the shortstop underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow on Tuesday. The 29-year-old is expected to be healthy and available at the start of spring training.

New York was arguably the most disappointing team in baseball at 75-87 this season, but Lindor was a bright spot.

He appeared in 160 games and slashed .254/.336/.470 with 31 home runs, 98 RBI and 31 stolen bases. His wins above replacement total of 6.0, per Baseball Reference, was the second-best mark of his career behind only his 7.2 tally in 2018 when he was an All-Star for Cleveland.

Having Lindor healthy is important for both the short- and long-term future of the Mets.

After all, he is under contract through the 2031 season and figures to be one of the faces of the franchise for years to come. The 2024 campaign will be an important year for the team in that long-term deal, as it will be one of significant change.

General manager Billy Eppler resigned, while the Mets fired manager Buck Showalter.

It remains to be seen how aggressive the front office is in free agency considering the team's lackluster showing in 2023 despite having the highest payroll in the league, which could put more onus on Lindor and other incumbent players to produce at a higher level.