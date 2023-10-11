Phillies' Bryce Harper Wears Deion Sanders Colorado Shirt Ahead of Game 3 vs. Braves

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's going to take more than a couple of Colorado losses to knock Bryce Harper off the Deion Sanders bandwagon.

The Philadelphia Phillies star arrived at Citizens Bank Park ahead of his team's Wednesday playoff game against the Atlanta Braves with a Sanders shirt:

Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos also sported Colorado gear:

While the Colorado turnaround story that dominated headlines in college football in the early portion of the season has lost some steam after the Buffaloes were blown out by Oregon, lost to USC and barely made it past a 1-5 Arizona State team thanks to a field goal in the final seconds, the fact that Sanders has the program at 4-2 after it went 1-11 last season is impressive.

Harper has taken note and may be trying to channel some of Sanders' history of postseason success ahead of an important Game 3 against the Braves.

After all, Sanders won two Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame NFL career. Harper's Phillies reached the World Series last season, but the two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star is still looking for his first championship.