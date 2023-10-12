MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Thursday's Schedule

1 of 2

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Braves ace Spencer Strider is 4-0 against the Phillies in 2023, with a 2.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts. He has been stellar against that particular team this season but those stats do not necessarily reflect his most recent work.

Even in the midst of a terrible season-closing month in which he gave up no less than three runs to opposing teams, there was an exception: a September 13 match-up against Philly in which he allowed just four hits and one earned run.

If the postseason has taught us anything, though, it is that these are not the same Phillies Strider encountered in three of his previous four starts. They are red-hot, seemingly rising as playoff pressure mounts.

Strider knows all too well what that looks like, having given up five earned runs a year ago to Philadelphia and compiling a 19.29 ERA in that lone match-up against the eventual National League champions.

He was infinitely better in their first match this postseason, though he still tallied the loss.

We know the Braves can hit the ball but their rotation has not allowed less than three runs in any game since September 13. That game, ironically enough, was against these same Phillies.

Strider has the stuff to deliver a dominant performance and send the series back to Atlanta for a pivotal Game 5 but this team, for all of the history it made in 2023, has done nothing to suggest it can slow their opponents' bats for the entire last month.