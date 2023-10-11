MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 11 Schedule

MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 11 ScheduleOctober 11, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of being eliminated by a divisional foe for the second straight Major League Baseball postseason.
The Arizona Diamondbacks took the first two games of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium and they have an opportunity to close out before the Dodgers get their best arms back into the series.
Lance Lynn will be tasked with slowing down the Arizona offense that produced 15 runs in the first two games.
Lynn experienced an up-and-down season between the Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox, but he turned things around in September and that could be a good sign for the Dodgers.
The Houston Astros are the other team who can clinch a spot in the next round on Wednesday. Houston's offense, led by a locked-in Yordan Alvarez, pummeled the Minnesota Twins pitching in Game 3, and it could do the same in Game 4 against Joe Ryan.
Atlanta and Philadelphia face off in a pivotal Game 3 inside Citizens Bank Park to start the three-game playoff slate. The Phillies hold the clear pitching edge with Aaron Nola, but Atlanta comes into Wednesday with a ton of momentum off a come-from-behind win In Game 2.
October 11 Playoff Schedule
Game 3: Atlanta at Philadelphia (5:07 p.m. ET, TBS, Max) (Series tied 1-1)
Game 4: Houston at Minnesota (7:07 p.m. ET, FS1) (Houston leads series 2-1)
Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona (9:07 p.m. ET, TBS. Max) (Arizona leads series 2-0)
Lance Lynn Must Quiet Arizona's Bats
Lynn's overall numbers do not suggest he can quiet the Arizona bats, but his most-recent starts suggest he can produce a quality start.
The 13-11 pitcher with a 5.73 ERA conceded two or three earned runs in each of his last four regular-season starts.
Lynn still conceded one home run and walked multiple batters in all of those appearances, but he at least limited the damage.
The Dodgers need the veteran right-hander to battle through five or six innings on Wednesday to set up its best bullpen arms for the final few innings.
Los Angeles' offense has its best opportunity to gain a foothold in the series versus rookie Brandon Pfaadt, who gave up three earned runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings in the wild-card round against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Dodgers got five runs off Pfaadt in a 7-0 win on August 30. That should inspire some confidence within the Los Angeles clubhouse that a turnaround in the series is still possible.
Yordan Alvarez Powers Astros into ALCS
Alvarez has been one of the best hitters this postseason.
The Houston slugger has six extra-base hits against the Twins. Four of them are home runs and two are doubles.
Alvarez tortured Minnesota's pitching staff in Game 3 with two doubles, a home runs and another ball that forced an error in the first inning.
Minnesota's inability to get Alvarez out could cost it a chance to force a Game 5 back in Houston on Friday.
Joe Ryan allowed three home runs and nine earned runs in his two regular-season starts against the Astros.
Ryan did record 16 strikeouts in those two outings. He had 10 punch outs in his April 8 appearance at home.
Minnesota's Game 4 starter needs to avoid a multi-run concessions and giving up long balls to Alvarez and the Houston offense to give his team a chance.
However, that might not be enough since the Twins mustered a single run in Game 3 and have not scored multiple runs in an inning since the fifth frame of Game 2.
Aaron Nola Needs to Shift Series Momentum for Philadelphia
Philadelphia holds a distinct advantage with Nola on the mound in front of its raucous home crowd for Game 3.
Nola could make everyone forget about the way in which Atlanta won Game 2 and shift the momentum back to a potential World Series return.
Nola conceded three hits in seven innings of work in the wild-card round against the Miami Marlins at home. He has the potential to do the same against Atlanta on Wednesday night.
However, Atlanta's hitters have some incredible numbers against him. Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies all have double-digit hit totals versus Nola. Riley, Acuna and Ozuna have 13 home runs between them against the Phillies' Game 3 starter.
Nola allowed 32 home runs in the regular season, and Atlanta may be forced to win Game 3 with the long ball because of its disadvantage on the mound.
Bryce Elder and A.J. Smith-Shawver are Atlanta's two best options to start the game. Some combination of the two could be used to attempt to keep the Phillies offense off balance.
Elder had nine walks in his last two starts, including five against the Phillies on September 20. Smith-Shawver made one big-league appearance in the last two months.
The Phillies lineup could take advantage of Atlanta's pitching inefficiencies and that could cancel out any damage done against Nola, if there is any in the first place.