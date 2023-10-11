MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 11 Schedule

0 of 4

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of being eliminated by a divisional foe for the second straight Major League Baseball postseason.

The Arizona Diamondbacks took the first two games of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium and they have an opportunity to close out before the Dodgers get their best arms back into the series.

Lance Lynn will be tasked with slowing down the Arizona offense that produced 15 runs in the first two games.

Lynn experienced an up-and-down season between the Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox, but he turned things around in September and that could be a good sign for the Dodgers.

The Houston Astros are the other team who can clinch a spot in the next round on Wednesday. Houston's offense, led by a locked-in Yordan Alvarez, pummeled the Minnesota Twins pitching in Game 3, and it could do the same in Game 4 against Joe Ryan.