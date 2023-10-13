6 MLB Players Boosting Their Free-Agency Stock the Most in 2023 Postseason

5 of 6

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In recent years, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola have been "1" and "1A" in the Philadelphia Phillies rotation, but Nola didn't look like the same dominant frontline starter down the stretch this year.

The 30-year-old struggled to a 4.92 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 60.1 innings over his final 11 starts, completing six innings only four times during that span. He finished with a 4.46 ERA over 193.2 innings, and his 2.1 WAR was his lowest total since 2016.

Viewed as one of the best starting pitchers in the upcoming free-agent class along with Blake Snell and Japanese League standout Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Nola was still going to be in-demand even without a strong postseason. His good-not-great season might have cost him a bit of money had it trickled over to the playoffs, though.

However, a stellar start to the postseason has likely erased any potential concerns from offseason suitors. He threw seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball against the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, and he was the winning pitcher once again on Wednesday night when he allowed six hits and two earned runs while striking out nine over 5.2 innings to put the Atlanta Braves on the brink of elimination.