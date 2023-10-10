Kevin Durant Rumors: Star Likely Would've Stayed With Nets If Ben Simmons Was Healthy

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant reportedly would have been willing to stay with the Brooklyn Nets last season after Kyrie Irving's departure if Ben Simmons were healthy.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Simmons' health also played a factor in Durant forcing a February trade to the Phoenix Suns.

Simmons was limited to 42 games last season due to injuries and looked like a shell of his former self when on the floor. He averaged career lows in points (6.9), rebounds (6.3) and assists (6.1) while showing a noteworthy regression on defense.

