    Kevin Durant Rumors: Star Likely Would've Stayed With Nets If Ben Simmons Was Healthy

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 8: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns high fives teammate during the game against the Detroit Pistons on October 8, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Kevin Durant reportedly would have been willing to stay with the Brooklyn Nets last season after Kyrie Irving's departure if Ben Simmons were healthy.

    Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Simmons' health also played a factor in Durant forcing a February trade to the Phoenix Suns.

    Simmons was limited to 42 games last season due to injuries and looked like a shell of his former self when on the floor. He averaged career lows in points (6.9), rebounds (6.3) and assists (6.1) while showing a noteworthy regression on defense.

