3 Reasons the Raiders Should Be Sellers at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Chris Unger/Getty Images

There's a common sense among some fans and analysts that the salary cap doesn't matter or that it's not real. It's only half true and it's a dangerous way to operate.

In any given year, it can feel like it rings true. Teams can push money into future years all they want, but the bill always comes due and there's often pain later on. Just look at how much the Rams have had to tear down their roster just to retain their core of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

The Raiders are not in a great cap situation. When Brad Spielberger of PFF broke down the three-year outlook for all 32 franchises and the Raiders came in 31st in those rankings. Looking at the cap space in a three-year window gives a better framework for where the team is financially as its easy to clear space for a season.

So while the Raiders have $11.5 million in cap space right now, it would be best to allow much of that to roll over to next season if possible.

If Dave Ziegler wants to retain his job as general manager his best selling point has to be that the future is bright. He hasn't built a team that can contend right now.