2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 6?

Week 5 Result: Won vs. Tennessee 23-16

The Indianapolis Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans was quite the roller coaster.

The Colts got star running back Jonathan Taylor back for the game. But it was backup Zack Moss who stole the show, gouging one of the NFL's best run defenses for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

The Colts lost rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury, but as he did when Richardson was sidelined by a concussion, backup Gardner Minshew came in and played well, completing 11 of his 14 pass attempts.

After the game, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team would need to wait for further testing on Richardson's shoulder.

"I don't [know how serious it is]. I just know he has the shoulder," Steichen told reporters. "We ran something similar to that last week where he popped the big one and then, obviously, this week, he got the shoulder on that play. That's stuff that you've got to look at, be smart with and it's part of the game and you don't want it to happen."

Later reports indicated that Richardson has a sprained AC joint. In and of itself, that's a concern for Indianapolis. That Richardson has gotten banged up in three of his first five NFL games, on the other hand, is a much larger one.

"The Colts serve as the NFL's version of the spunky movie sidekick who delivers the right line or action at the appropriate time," Sobleski wrote. "No one expects them to save the day, but everyone starts to root for them based purely on their pluckiness. Indianapolis' roster has issues. The Colts are starting two rookies at outside corner. Their starting left tackle missed the last two weeks with a concussion. Tight end Jelani Woods has yet to even play this season because of a hamstring injury. On top of it all, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint against the Titans.