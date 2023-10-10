2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 6?October 10, 2023
2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 6?
Five weeks into the 2023 NFL season, we are figuring some things out.
After watching the San Francisco 49ers waylay the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, we have figured out that the Niners look like the league's best team—although the undefeated Eagles aren't far behind.
After the Bears ended their 14-game skid in Washington on Thursday night, we have figured out that the winless Panthers are the NFL's worst team—although after back-to-back blowout losses, the one-win Patriots are surprisingly making a compelling case for that dubious honor.
We are figuring out there is parity galore in the NFL—over half the league has two or three wins five weeks in. Some of those teams (like the Buffalo Bills) are good. Others (like the Commanders) are not.
And we are figuring out that the Detroit Lions just may be a Super Bowl contender—which may or may not be a portent of the Apocalypse.
As is the case every week, after another wild week in the NFL, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have gathered to rank the NFL's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.
No. 1 is the same as it has been for a while. But there's a new No. 32—and a big-time shake-up in the top 10.
32. Carolina Panthers (0-5)
Last Week: 31
Week 5 Result: Lost at Detroit 42-24
And then there was one.
After getting handled by the Lions in Detroit Sunday, the Carolina Panthers are the NFL's last winless team. And make no mistake, there are ample reasons the Panthers haven't won a game.
Frankly, Carolina had one of its better offensive efforts of the season Sunday, gaining 342 yards of offense. But the Panthers were once again one-dimensional, rushing for less than 100 yards. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw for 247 yards and three scores, but he also threw a pair of interceptions.
After yet another setback, head coach Frank Reich told the media that his team just needs to keep trying to improve.
"Keep pounding," Reich said. "You get to this position, and no one envisioned this, so this is the embodiment of keep pounding. The only way you do that is if you believe it will make a difference. Otherwise, you just check out. We've got to go back in and try to have our best week of work. I think it'll make a difference. I believe our players will do that. It's hard when you're 0-5."
The problem is that Reich has been saying some variation of that every week since the season started, but the Panthers were never really in this game.
And as the losses pile up, they don't even help Carolina's 2024 draft prospects—their first-rounder belongs to the Chicago Bears as part of the Young trade.
31. New York Giants (1-4)
Last Week: 27
Week 5 Result: Lost at Miami 31-16
The New York Giants are cooked. Toast. Finished.
It wasn't supposed to be like this, of course. After making the playoffs and stunning the Vikings in the Wild Card Round last year, this was going to be a "next step" year. The Giants re-upped quarterback Daniel Jones, used the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley and geared up for a run at the NFC East title.
Now, five weeks into the season, the Giants have one win—and that was a frenetic comeback over a bad Arizona Cardinals team. The offensive line has been a complete disaster. Jones has been terrible. Barkley has been hurt.
Now Jones is hurt, too.
"Giants fans should start to make plans to attend the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit," Moton said. "The Giants have a 1-4 record, and they're going on the road to play the Buffalo Bills, who will look to bounce back from a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
"Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury in Sunday's game and said it feels similar to his injury from the 2021 campaign that sidelined him for six games," he continued. "Big Blue has struggled to protect Jones in the pocket, and now journeyman signal-caller Tyrod Taylor may have to fill in for him as running Saquon Barkley recovers from a high ankle sprain. The Giants offense is discombobulated and riddled with injuries; Barkley's return won't completely fix it either. If not for the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, the Giants would be the worst team in the league."
30. Denver Broncos (1-4)
Last Week: 30
Week 5 Result: Lost vs. New York Jets 31-21
The Denver Broncos are bad. Really bad.
If the Broncos fall to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 16th consecutive time Thursday night, the team will tie the worst six-game start in franchise history. Denver's defense, as it has been all season long, was positively atrocious against New York, surrendering 407 yards to the Jets.
As a matter of fact, the Broncos defense has made history—in all the wrong ways.
Veteran safety Justin Simmons said (via Andrew Mason of Denver Sports) that he's well aware the defense has to play better—and that the team's back is against the wall.
"I think teams are just getting creative and we've just gotta have better response," Simmons added. "Ten guys can do the right thing, but if one guy is not, you can get gashed in the run game, and I think we saw that a little bit today, and maybe over the past few weeks. "I mean, we've gotta win this one. We say that every week. But it's gonna be a really, really big one for us. And kind of a turning point for the season."
The cold, hard truth is that with a schedule that reads at Chiefs, vs. Packers, vs. Chiefs, at Bills over the next four games, it will likely get worse before it gets better.
29. Chicago Bears (1-4)
Last Week: 32
Week 5 Result: Won at Washington 40-20
When the Chicago Bears took the field against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, they did so riding a 14-game losing streak. It had been 347 days since the Bears tasted victory.
That streak was ended—in surprisingly dominant fashion.
Thanks to the second straight four-touchdown outing from Bears quarterback Justin Fields and a huge game from wide receiver D. Moore, the Bears stunned the Commanders, racing out to a 27-3 halftime lead and an eventual 40-20 win.
While talking to reporters after his eight-catch, 230-yard, three touchdown explosion against the Commanders, Moore said he had a feeling Chicago's fortunes were going to change in Week 5.
"This morning I was nervous—out-of-this-world nervous," Moore said. "I guess that was my body telling me that we were about to go off. We just needed a win, get the mojo going in our favor. It felt amazing to get the first win under our belts."
Now, in the grand scheme of things, this win doesn't change much. The jury remains out on Fields, who barely completed 50 percent of his passes. The Bears defense is allowing 384.2 yards per game—most in the NFC. The Bears are a bad team—maybe the NFL's worst.
But for one week at least, it's party time in the Windy City.
28. New England Patriots (1-4)
Last Week: 25
Week 5 Result: Lost vs. New Orleans 34-0
The New England Patriots are in major trouble.
One week after head coach Bill Belichick suffered the worst loss of his coaching career, the Pats nearly duplicated the feat, getting blown out at home by the Saints.
Belichick didn't mince words about the performance while addressing the media after the game.
"It was a poor performance here today, plain and simple," Belichick said. "We've got to start over and find a way to get back on track."
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was abjectly terrible—he completed just 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards and turned the ball over three times, including a pick-six. After being pulled for the second game in a row in favor of Bailey Zappe, Jones admitted that he and his teammates are frustrated.
"Everyone's frustrated, of course we're frustrated," Jones said. "At the end of the day, you have to turn that into action."
"How odd is it to think that a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach and one of the driving forces from a modern-day NFL dynasty is on the hot seat? After the Patriots' embarrassing 34-0 home loss to the Saints, The Athletic's Chad Graff wrote bluntly that head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick belongs on the hot seat," Moton wrote.
"Graff isn't wrong either," he went on. "As pointed out in our Week 5 Sunday takeaways, Belichick should hear the clock ticking on his tenure in New England. The Patriots haven't played well on either side of the ball, losing their last two games by a combined score of 72-3. As the top personnel decision-maker and lead skipper, Belichick deserves a majority of the blame for the team's awful start to the season."
27. Arizona Cardinals (1-4)
Last Week: 29
Week 5 Result: Lost vs. Cincinnati 34-20
At times this season, the Arizona Cardinals have looked like a team capable of exceeding the modest expectations surrounding them with Kyler Murray on the shelf.
Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cardinals looked more like what we expected—a mediocre team (at best) with limitations offensively.
It didn't help that running back James Conner got hurt. But Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs had his worst game of the season, completing less than half his passes, throwing a pair of costly interceptions and losing a fumble.
Two of those turnovers came in the fourth quarter, and Dobbs told reporters that he knows he can't afford to make mistakes like that late in games.
"Games come down to fourth-quarter execution," Dobbs said. "Obviously, first, second and third quarter execution is important, but fourth-quarter execution is critical."
If there was a silver lining, it's that head coach Jonathan Gannon indicated postgame that Conner's injury isn't believed to be serious.
"He's feeling OK. I think when he went on that long run [he] might've got his foot stuck in the ground there and twisted his knee up, so we'll see tomorrow," Gannon said.
But in the case of the 2023 Cardinals, it may well be that they are who we thought they were.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)
Last Week: 28
Week 5 Result: Won vs. Green Bay 17-13
The Las Vegas Raiders entered Week 5 in desperate need of some positive momentum. The Raiders had dropped three in a row after squeaking past a woeful Denver Broncos team in Week 1.
The Raiders got that positive momentum—even if it wasn't especially pretty.
Running the ball continues to be a major issue for the Raiders—the team managed just 3.3 yards per tote on 29 carries. As he has been most of the season (when healthy), Jimmy Garoppolo was—OK, throwing for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
With that said though, a Raiders defense that has received its share of criticism held the Packers to just 285 yards of offense and intercepted Packers quarterback Jordan Love three times.
Still, Moton has his doubts as to how much this win really means in the grand scheme of things.
"Believe it or not, the Raiders can string together some wins with a couple of 1-4 squads—the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears—up next on their schedule," he said. "With that said, the Raiders belong in the same group with teams struggling mightily, and their season could go completely sour before the end of October. In the next few weeks, we'll find out if the Raiders are a mediocre team with clear flaws on the offensive and defensive lines or just a squad that won't find its way under head coach Josh McDaniels this season."
25. New York Jets (2-3)
Last Week: 26
Week 5 Result: Won at Denver 31-21
They say revenge is a dish best served cold. And Sunday in Denver, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett got to enjoy a tasty vengeance-sicle against Sean Payton after the latter blasted the former's performance as head coach in Denver last season.
Mind you, it was hardly the prettiest of victories—Zach Wilson looked a lot like Zach Wilson, failing to throw for 200 yards and tossing a late interception. But running back Breece Hall had a career day against the Broncos, and that combined with a solid defensive performance was enough to get New York a win.
Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the victory that he was glad to get this particular win.
"You know, it feels good to get a win in the league against anybody," Saleh said. "But it was a special game for Hack, obviously, being here a year ago. We racked up over 400 yards on them, put up 31 points."
"Zach Wilson couldn't put together solid outings in consecutive games," Moton said. "Last week, he made the Jets sweat with a late interception that gave the Broncos a chance to tie or take the lead on their final drive, but Gang Green forced a turnover. As mentioned in the past few weeks, the Jets have little margin for error with Wilson under center, but they field a balanced roster that can beat low-tier opponents like the Broncos or clubs that serve the ball up on a platter via giveaways like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did in Week 1.
"Don't get too caught up in the Jets' victory over the Broncos in the Hackett Bowl. They're still limited offensively. Nevertheless, Gang Green can keep the scores close and pull out tight victories if the defense brings its A-game and the coaching staff continues to unleash running back Breece Hall, who ran for a career-high 177 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos."
24. Washington Commanders (2-3)
Last Week: 15
Week 5 Result: Lost vs. Chicago 40-20
If Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera knows any real estate agents, he might want to give them a call.
Because after Thursday's debacle in the nation's capital, Rivera may be on the move soon.
There's no way to sugarcoat what happened—the Commanders were pasted by a winless Bears team that hadn't won a game in almost a calendar year. Washington's defense was embarrassed, allowing big play after big play through the air. The offense was rendered one-dimensional by a 27-3 halftime deficit.
Five games into the 2023 season, the Commanders are allowing over 31 points per game, and Rivera told reporters that unit has been a disappointment.
"Well, I'm a little disappointed, more so than I am surprised," Rivera said. "I just think that some of the things that we have to do is we have to play with a little bit more discipline. We're going to stop trying to do more than we need to and do our jobs. Probably the basic thing that goes to it, and as I said, we're taking a look at some of the things that we're doing with them. Are we truly putting them in the best position to make plays? That's the thing that we have to look at and go through the next day."
"It's not all Rivera's fault that the Commanders laid an egg against Chicago," Davenport said. "Or even mostly his fault. But getting humiliated at home by one of the worst teams in the league is not something that endears a coach to a new owner. Unless Washington turns things around in a hurry, it's hard to imagine Rivera lasting past 2023—if he makes it through the season."
23. Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
Last Week: 22
Week 5 Result: Lost vs. Kansas City 27-20
In 2022, the Minnesota Vikings lived by one-score games, winning an-NFL record 11 of them.
In 2023, the Vikings are dying by them.
After falling by seven points to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, all five of the Vikings games have been decided by one score. And in losing four of them, any hopes the Vikings have of making the postseason is circling the drain. It's not hard to see why the Vikings are losing these close ones, either—Minnesota's 12 giveaways lead the league.
As if all that's not bad enough, the Vikings also lost star wideout Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury. The severity of the injury is unknown, but quarterback Kirk Cousins told reporters the team is hopeful that his absence will be short one.
"Justin has done a phenomenal job for the last three-and-a-half years of staying healthy and being healthy every week, which is hard to do," Cousins said. "Even with this injury, it makes you pause and be grateful for how healthy he has been."
Next week's trip to Chicago (in theory) should be a winnable game without Jefferson. But the Week 7 tilt with the San Francisco 49ers is a whole other matter.
And unless the Vikings start stacking wins, like, now, the topic of conversation in the Twin Cities is going to shift to 2024—and whether Cousins should be part of the franchise's future.
22. Tennessee Titans (2-3)
Last Week: 20
Week 5 Result: Lost at Indianapolis 23-16
Last year, no team in the NFL was harder to run on than the Tennessee Titans. They weren't quite as stout in 2023, but the Titans still entered their Week 5 showdown with the rival Colts among the top five run defenses in the NFL.
That number took a hit Sunday in Indianapolis. Zack Moss piled up over seven yards a carry on the way to 165 rushing yards, while the Colts amassed 193 yards total on the ground.
Tennessee's inability to stop the run left head coach Mike Vrabel clearly frustrated while addressing the media after the game.
"It seemed like whenever they needed to run, they did," Vrabel said. "We watched short runs turn into big plays. It's certainly frustrating. Our goal on defense is to set the edge, build a wall then swarm and tackle. We just weren't consistent doing that."
If there was a bright side to the loss, it's that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had easily his best game as a Titan, catching eight passes for 140 yards.
But the Titans continue to be one of the more inconsistent teams in the league—and that inconsistency has made it very difficult for them to establish any real positive momentum.
"The Titans' vaunted defense was exposed by a short-handed Colts team," Sobleski said. "Indianapolis didn't even feature Jonathan Taylor, as the coaching staff eased its star ball-carrier back into the lineup with only six carries. However, Zack Moss ran for 165 yards and two scores. This effort shows the Titans weren't nearly as good as the stats indicated. Rather, they faced a favorable schedule during which the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns didn't have Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb in their respective lineups."
21. Houston Texans (2-3)
Last Week: 18
Week 5 Result: Lost at Atlanta 21-19
The NFL is all about results, and on the scoreboard Sunday the Houston Texans were losers.
But as it turns out, this past April the Texans appear to have been one of the biggest winners of the 2023 draft—and hitting on C.J. Stroud matters a lot more for the franchise's long-term future than a Week 5 game against the Falcons.
Sunday in Atlanta, Stroud completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. And in doing so, he broke Dak Prescott's record for the most pass attempts to begin a career without an interception in NFL history.
Stroud admitted to reporters after the game that the achievement matters to him.
"It's cool. I got close a couple of times. Those DBs are really good," Stroud said. "It's important to take care of the football. I don't think I've put it in harm's way too many times. I just want to let our offense know and let my coach know they can trust me with the football, because turning the ball over is a recipe to lose."
The Texans still have a way to go to be a contender. But Stroud has already made them exponentially more competitive than they were a year ago. There's no more important function for an NFL front office than hitting on a quarterback.
From all indications, the Texans have.
20. Green Bay Packers (2-3)
Last Week: 14
Week 5 Result: Lost at Las Vegas 17-13
The Green Bay Packers have problems. Plural.
For the second game in a row, the Packers struggled to move the football Monday night in Vegas. After managing just 285 yards of offense and four third-down conversions in 12 tries, the Packers have scored just 22 points in the past two games.
While talking to reporters after the loss, head coach Matt Lafleur said the defense is doing its part—it's the offense that needs to figure out a way to get going.
"I thought our defense competed hard, did enough to win the game," LaFleur said. "Offensively, we've got to find a way to score points. Obviously, searching for answers right now. I think this week will give us a chance to go back. I thought we did that over the mini-bye but we've got to find something to jump-start us."
Green Bay's biggest problem right now is its quarterback. After throwing a pair of interceptions against the Lions in Week 4, Jordan Love threw three more against the Raiders, including one deep in Las Vegas territory late that essentially ended the game.
So-so teams can't afford to consistently turn the ball over.
And so long as Love and the Packers keep doing that, they are going to keep sliding down these rankings.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
Last Week: 24
Week 5 Result: Won vs. Baltimore 17-10
It's been a while since the Pittsburgh Steelers were a real force in the AFC. The last time Pittsburgh won a postseason game was in the 2016 season. That's not going to change this year—the 2023 iteration of the franchise is having all kinds of problems moving the ball, especially on the ground.
But the Steelers have also never had a losing season under Mike Tomlin, and five games into the 2023 season this flawed, limited Steelers team is 3-2 and tied for first place in the AFC North after downing the first-place Ravens.
Against Baltimore, the Steelers managed just 289 yards of offense. Pittsburgh's ground game was once again stuck in neutral, averaging less than three yards per carry. But as has been the case in Pittsburgh's other victories, T.J. Watt and the Steelers defense came up huge, keeping Lamar Jackson in check and forcing three Ravens turnovers.
After the game, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett applauded his team's resiliency—while also admitting there's still quite a bit of work to be done.
"We found a way to win down the stretch," Pickett told reporters. "I think that's all that matters. You know, we're nowhere near as good as we need to be."
Ugly wins count the same as stylish ones, and the Steelers enter their bye week with a win over their most hated rivals.
Given everything that has transpired over the first five weeks of the season, that and a 3-2 record are about all the Steelers could ask for.
18. Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
Last Week: 16
Week 5 Result: Lost vs. Philadelphia 23-14
A pretty compelling argument can be made that the 2-3 Rams have actually overachieved, at least relative to expectations. Four of the Rams' first five opponents made the postseason last year. Only one of those five games was decided by double digits—and that was L.A.'s Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Against the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams just couldn't seal the deal—but after Sunday's loss to the defending NFC champions, head coach Sean McVay said the team is getting close—and they will figure it out.
"I'm not making excuses at all because we expect to accelerate our progression and I believe in this group, but disappointed with the inability to be able to play off of one another," McVay said in the postgame presser. "But we're going to come back. We're going to look at this film, we're going to figure out where we can be better and we're going to respond. And I can promise you that."
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing well. After missing the first four games, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was back out there against the Eagles. The Rams may not be a contender, but they are proving to be a tough out—and with their next two games at home against squads that missed the playoffs in 2022, the Rams might at least be able to hang around the fringes of wild-card contention.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
Last Week: 23
Week 5 Result: Won at Arizona 34-20
For much of the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals looked nothing like the team many expected to contend for the Super Bowl this year. The Bengals offense had been stuck in neutral, managing just three offensive touchdowns through four games.
On Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow had far and away his best game of the 2023 campaign, throwing for 317 yards and three scores despite the absence of wide receiver Tee Higgins. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a huge game, catching 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. The defense got involved, too, sacking Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs three times and forcing three turnovers.
For Sobleski, it was a matter of the "real" Bengals finally making an appearance.
"Don't look now but the Bengals are a threat again," he said. "After a terrible 1-3 start during which the team looked nothing like the expected Super Bowl contender from the previous two seasons, the offense began to click. Why? Burrow is slowly getting healthy from his calf injury. The quarterback moved better and could drive through the football to make some excellent throws beyond five yards down the field.
"As a result, Mr. 'I'm Always Open,' aka Ja'Marr Chase, backed up his statement with a massive outing against the Cardinals. In doing so, he became the fifth wide receiver since 1950 with 15 receptions and three touchdowns in one game. At 2-3, the Bengals are now only one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens."
16. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
Last Week: 21
Week 5 Result: Won vs. Tennessee 23-16
The Indianapolis Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans was quite the roller coaster.
The Colts got star running back Jonathan Taylor back for the game. But it was backup Zack Moss who stole the show, gouging one of the NFL's best run defenses for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
The Colts lost rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury, but as he did when Richardson was sidelined by a concussion, backup Gardner Minshew came in and played well, completing 11 of his 14 pass attempts.
After the game, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team would need to wait for further testing on Richardson's shoulder.
"I don't [know how serious it is]. I just know he has the shoulder," Steichen told reporters. "We ran something similar to that last week where he popped the big one and then, obviously, this week, he got the shoulder on that play. That's stuff that you've got to look at, be smart with and it's part of the game and you don't want it to happen."
Later reports indicated that Richardson has a sprained AC joint. In and of itself, that's a concern for Indianapolis. That Richardson has gotten banged up in three of his first five NFL games, on the other hand, is a much larger one.
"The Colts serve as the NFL's version of the spunky movie sidekick who delivers the right line or action at the appropriate time," Sobleski wrote. "No one expects them to save the day, but everyone starts to root for them based purely on their pluckiness. Indianapolis' roster has issues. The Colts are starting two rookies at outside corner. Their starting left tackle missed the last two weeks with a concussion. Tight end Jelani Woods has yet to even play this season because of a hamstring injury. On top of it all, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint against the Titans.
"Yet this group is finding ways to compete and even win some games. With Jonathan Taylor now back in the fold, Zack Moss running extremely well and some of those names slated to return in the coming weeks, the Colts will be a difficult team to play each week, even if this squad doesn't quite have what it takes for leading man material."
15. Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
Last Week: 17
Week 5 Result: Won vs. Houston 21-19
Maybe Desmond Ridder is "the guy" in Atlanta after all.
OK, so one good game hardly settles that—especially after so many mediocre outings. But on a day when the Atlanta ground game was grounded (2.7 yards per carry) and the Falcons needed Ridder to carry the offense, he did.
The second-year pro had the best game of his career against Houston, throwing for 329 yards, totaling two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing) and leading Atlanta on a late drive that culminated in a walk-off field goal.
While addressing reporters after the game, Ridder was quick to credit the entire team for rallying after the Texans took the lead with less than two minutes left.
"We proved we could stay calm, we could stay collected," Ridder said. "That was one of my first true two-minute drives. I didn't try to rush anything, didn't try to force anything. Just stayed within my game."
"The Falcons offense finally showed signs of coming to life against the Texans," Sobleski said. "Ridder threw for a career-high 329 yards, which is the first time the second-year signal-caller even eclipsed the 240-yard plateau. More importantly, Atlanta's top two receiving threats came out of hibernation. Both tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London set season highs with 87 and 78 receiving yards, respectively. The production is nice; actual utilization is better. The Falcons made it a priority to get their talented weapons involved, with a combined 20 targets. This approach should be the norm moving forward."
14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
Last Week: 12
Week 5 Result: Bye Week
The Chargers entered the 2023 season with lofty aspirations. They enter the bye week fortunate to be a .500 football team.
As one would expect, the Justin Herbert-led offense has been effective, even without the services of running back Austin Ekeler. But considering that Brandon Staley is a defensive-minded head coach, the Chargers defense has to be considered a major disappointment.
Four games into the season, only the Denver Broncos have allowed more yards than the 404 the Bolts have surrendered per game. The Chargers are 27th in the league in scoring defense.
Defensive lineman Morgan Fox lauded his team for rebounding from an 0-2 start while speaking to the media, but he also admitted that there's work to be done over the off week.
"Coming out 2-2 after you started 0-2 is huge," Fox said. "Next we have Dallas, and they're a really good team. We're going to have to get our minds right and be ready to go. We have some things we know we definitely have to get better at moving forward. We have some tough challenges coming up. We have to take a deep breath now."
That Week 6 meeting with the Cowboys will be a litmus test—if the Chargers are to be taken seriously, they have to find a way to win that game.
13. New Orleans Saints (3-2)
Last Week: 19
Week 5 Result: Won at New England 34-0
After getting waxed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, the New Orleans Saints badly needed a "get right" game—a chance to demonstrate they are a legitimate player in the NFC South.
Fortunately, the New England Patriots appear to be one of the most amenable teams in the league to helping opponents turn things around.
Sunday's final score is admittedly more indicative of how bad the Patriots are than how good these Saints are. But as running back Alvin Kamara told the media after the win, it still felt good to wash off the stink from last week's lopsided loss.
"Anytime you find yourself in a lull or rut, you've got to find a way to fix it fast," Kamara said. "Sometimes you get those ruts, and it compounds and it starts to just turn into your identity. That's the one thing we didn't want to happen, because we know what our identity is. We kind of got a chance to put it on display today."
Having Kamara back certainly helped—he piled up 97 total yards and a touchdown on 25 touches. And the Saints defense dominated, allowing just 156 yards of offense and forcing three turnovers.
The question now is whether the Saints can put forth such an effort against higher-quality opposition—two of the team's next three contests are against teams with winning records.
12. Cleveland Browns (2-2)
Last Week: 11
Week 5 Result: Bye Week
There has been good and bad in equal measure for the Cleveland Browns four games into the season.
The good has been Jim Schwartz's defense. Cleveland leads the league in total defense and is the only team in the NFL allowing less than 200 yards per game. The Browns are fifth in the league in scoring defense.
The bad has been injuries. Cleveland already lost star running back Nick Chubb and offensive tackle Jack Conklin to season-ending knee injuries. With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson sidelined by a shoulder injury last week, the Browns were waxed by the AFC North-leading Ravens 28-3.
Veteran inside linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. told reporters (via the Associated Press) that the early bye works to the Browns' advantage.
"It's an early bye, but I think it comes at the right time," Walker said. "It comes at a time where we really needed to just reset, refocus."
There's no denying that Cleveland's defense is vastly improved. And Watson's last start against the Tennessee Titans was his best performance since joining the Browns. But with Chubb out, Cleveland's run game has all but evaporated, and it's fair to wonder just how much more attrition the Browns can endure before they crack.
11. Dallas Cowboys (3-2)
Last Week: 5
Week 5 Result: Lost at San Francisco 42-10
Sunday night was an opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys. It was a chance to show that a Week 3 loss at Arizona was an aberration and that the Cowboys are among the league's elite teams.
Instead, the Cowboys suffered their worst defeat in a decade. They were dominated in every facet of the game, outgained by a margin of more than two-to-one and embarrassed on national television.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw three interceptions in the game, told reporters that it may well be the low point of his NFL career.
"Didn't see it coming," Prescott said. "Put everything into this and got punched in the mouth. It was humbling a couple weeks ago against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I've ever been a part of."
"The Cowboys got exposed for what they are Sunday night," Davenport said, "a second-tier 'contender' led by a quarterback who is closer to being Derek Carr than Patrick Mahomes. Mike McCarthy's new offense in Dallas looks like a step back, not forward. When Micah Parsons and the pass rush can't get home, the Trevon Diggs-less secondary is average at best. Dallas has a better chance of missing the playoffs than making the Super Bowl, and the only reason I didn't rank them lower is the morass of 'maybe' behind them."
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
Last Week: 10
Week 5 Result: Bye Week
Heading into the 2023 season, expectations for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't especially high. Tom Brady was gone, replaced by Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers were going to be a mediocre team led by a quarterback on his fourth franchise since 2021.
There's one problem with that narrative—someone forgot to tell Mayfield and the Buccaneers. The 2018 first overall pick is playing some of the best football of his career. Tampa is playing well on both sides of the ball. And the Bucs hit the bye week 3-1 and in first place in the NFC South.
While speaking to Pro Football Talk, Mayfield said that while outsiders might be surprised by Tampa's hot start, the Buccaneers knew what they were capable of.
"It's kind of been the motto for us the whole offseason through training camp," Mayfield said. "I mean, I think you guys see the narrative on the outside of what everybody's picking against us. We know the talent and the group that we have within the locker room. That's the most important part.
It's been an impressive start to the season. But Tampa's biggest test of the season to date was a 14-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and tough games with the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills loom after the off week.
We'll know in a few weeks just how good these Buccaneers really are.
9. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
Last Week: 7
Week 5 Result: Lost at Pittsburgh 17-10
This is a game that could haunt the Baltimore Ravens down the road.
For most of Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens appeared to be in complete control. The Steelers could get nothing going offensively. But the Baltimore offense couldn't put Pittsburgh away, and a series of late mistakes opened the door for the Steelers to steal the game and a share of first place in the AFC North.
While addressing the media after the game, quarterback Lamar Jackson acknowledged that the offense let the defense down in Week 5.
"We had [the Steelers] beat," Jackson said. "[On] offense, we had to find our groove; we didn't find it. The defense played a great game—kept stopping, kept giving us opportunities. We've just got to do what we do [and] finish drives."
Had the Ravens been able to seal the deal, they would have owned road victories over all three opponents in the division. Instead, the offense didn't score in the second half and the Ravens now find themselves in a jumbled division in which three of the four teams have two losses.
"The Ravens are a good team," Davenport said, "but I can't put them on the same level as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills or even the Miami Dolphins. The offense has just been too inconsistent, especially throwing the ball. Jackson also lost yet another fumble Sunday—the fourth time in five games that the Baltimore signal-caller has lost a fumble. That can't continue."
"A lot of people with an opinion on the Ravens' offensive struggles hyperfocus on Lamar Jackson's passing numbers (or lack thereof), but Baltimore has a bigger issue with fundamental execution," Moton added. "Through the first five weeks, the Ravens have turned the ball over eight times, at least twice in three out of five contests. Last Sunday, wide receiver Rashod Bateman dropped what should've been a routine touchdown reception. Nelson Agholor's hands turned into stone on a potential big play. We're not used to an inefficient Ravens offense, but that's their biggest problem to solve right now. Once they tighten up on the basics, we'll see them hit their stride."
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)
Last Week: 13
Week 5 Result: Won vs. Buffalo 25-20 (London)
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2023 season with lofty expectations. But entering Week 5, they hadn't realized them. Sitting at .500, the Jaguars lacked a signature win—a victory that established the team as a genuine contender in the AFC.
They got that win. Playing in London for the second time in as many weeks, the Jaguars rode a 315-yard passing performance from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a massive outing from running back Travis Etienne Jr. to an upset victory over the favored Bills.
While speaking to reporters after the victory, head coach Doug Pederson said that the win shows that the Jaguars are capable of holding their own against the AFC's best.
"We as a team, I think, are figuring out that we're very capable of winning these types of games," Pederson said. "It's big. We came over here 1-2 and we're going back 3-2."
"I don't know that I'm quite ready to crown these Jaguars—the Transatlantic trip clearly affected the Bills, who looked tired much of the game," Davenport said. "But there's a reason most pundits picked the Jaguars to win the AFC South this season. There's quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball in Jacksonville, and when they play to their potential, the Jaguars are a dangerous team."
7. Buffalo Bills (3-2)
Last Week: 3
Week 5 Result: Lost vs. Jacksonville 25-20 (London)
After dropping the season opener to the Jets in New York, the Buffalo Bills had begun to look more and more like the team some believed to be the best in the AFC. In Week 2, the Bills pasted the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10. They followed that up with a 37-3 demolition of the Washington Commanders and a dominant 48-20 performance over the Miami Dolphins.
That momentum ground to a halt Sunday in London.
The long flight to London may have played a part. So did a Jaguars offense that put forth its best effort of the season. But the Bills could get nothing going on the ground, barely averaging two yards a carry. The defense was torched through the air and on the ground, surrendering 474 yards of total offense and almost 200 yards on the ground.
After the loss, quarterback Josh Allen told reporters the team just wasn't ready this week—and he took responsibility for that shortcoming.
"We didn't take care of the little things," Allen said. "That's on us captains, making sure that this team is ready to go. You know, the opposing team, they were ready to go today. We weren't."
Injury was added to insult in the game as well. All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano left the game in the first quarter, and he reportedly fractured his leg and injured his knee.
"A loss to the Jaguars after traveling to London, while the other team had been there all week, is forgivable, even for a squad as talented as the Bills," Sobleski said. "However, the number of injuries suffered throughout Buffalo's lineup is becoming highly problematic. The Bills defense already lost cornerback Tre'Davious White to a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. His bookend, Christian Benford, didn't play in Sunday's contest due to a shoulder injury. Defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Shaq Lawson weren't available, either. The Bills still have plenty of firepower on offense, but their defense is quickly falling apart."
6. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
Last Week: 9
Week 5 Result: Bye Week
There's nothing an NFL team likes more than heading into the bye week coming off a big win. And that's exactly where the Seattle Seahawks find themselves after dismantling the Giants in New York in Week 4.
It hasn't always been especially pretty—the Seahawks were blasted by the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener. But since then, Seattle has peeled off three straight wins to keep a measure of pressure on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.
While said following last week's win, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner said that he likes where the Seahawks are four games in—but there's plenty of room to get better.
"We feel really good where we're at. Even though we're 3-1, we have a lot of room to grow on the defensive side. We have a lot of room to grow on the offensive side," Wagner told Fox News in a recent interview. "We're still getting guys healthy. I don't think this team has reached its potential yet, which is good. You want to keep building until the end of the season, and you want to reach your potential at the right time."
After the bye, the Seahawks should have a chance to keep building momentum—Seattle doesn't play a team that presently sports a winning record until a Week 9 trip to Baltimore.
5. Detroit Lions (4-1)
Last Week: 8
Week 5 Result: Won vs. Carolina 42-24
Here's a sentence that hasn't been seen in the NFL in a while.
The Detroit Lions are rolling.
After dispatching the winless Panthers with relative ease in Week 5, the Lions are all alone in first place in the NFC North at the latest point in the season since 2016. Despite being without running back Jahmyr Gibbs and top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, for the first time in franchise history, the Lions scored 27 first-half points in back-to-back games. Dating back to last year, the Lions are 12-3 over their last 15 contests.
Tackle Taylor Decker told reporters that what these Lions are doing can't be ignored. Or dismissed.
"It's no secret. The Lions have been playing good football for 15 games," Decker said.
Davenport agrees.
"Detroit's Week 1 win over the Chiefs looks less like a one-off and more like a victory by a very good team with each passing week. And the Lions have the look of a complete team. Jared Goff is playing well under center. The Lions can run the ball. The offensive line is among the league's best. And the defense looks nothing like last year's league-worst unit. You don't hear the Lions mentioned with the 49ers and Eagles among the NFC's heavyweights very often. But maybe we should."
4. Miami Dolphins (4-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 5 Result: Won vs. New York Giants 31-16
The Miami Dolphins were already one of the most potent offensive teams in the NFL. Giving them another dangerous weapon seems like overkill.
Giving them a running back who averages over 13 yards a carry is just ridiculous.
That's what rookie De'Von Achane did Sunday against New York, gouging the Giants for a whopping 151 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries. This isn't the first time the young speedster has pulled such a gaudy average off, either. Entering Week 5, Achane was averaging 11.4 yards per carry. Per USA Today, Achane is the second player in NFL history with seven touchdowns in his first four games and joined Mike Anderson and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders as the only rookie running backs in history with three consecutive games with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown.
The youngster has impressed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
"It's very promising to know that he knows where he's going to line up," he told reporters, "and then basically if he's getting the ball, you know it's going to be a big play more often than not."
Miami didn't play an especially clean game—the Dolphins turned it over three times. But they rebounded well from last week's loss to the Bills and will have one more tuneup of sorts before their second big test of the 2023 campaign—a trip to Philadelphia to face the undefeated Eagles in two weeks.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 5 Result: Won at Minnesota 27-20
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't exactly been piling up style points this season. But after losing by a single point to the Detroit Lions in the opener, the Chiefs have peeled off four straight victories after out-lasting the Vikings in Minnesota.
That Kansas City hasn't fired on all cylinders yet is understandable given the team's revamped (and very young) wide receiver corps. But quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's win that he sees improvement—and once the team does get it together, look out.
"There's a lot of young guys out there, and we're going to keep everybody moving and going in the right direction," Mahomes said. "I think by the end of the year we're going to be dangerous, because you're not going to know who's going to get those opportunities throughout the game."
Frankly, the Chiefs may not have a true No. 1 receiver this year—because they don't need one. Superstar tight end Travis Kelce is Mahomes' top target, and so long as Mahomes is under center, the Kansas City offense will be dangerous no matter who is catching the passes.
But the time may come against opponents like the Miami Dolphins (Week 9) and Philadelphia Eagles (Week 11) when a youngster like Rashee Rice or Skyy Moore has to make a big catch in a close game.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
Last Week: 2
Week 5 Result: Won at Los Angeles Rams 23-14
On one hand, there's plenty of things the Eagles did well in getting past the Rams to remain undefeated in Week 5. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts topped 300 yards through the air, led the team with 72 rushing yards and scored a pair of touchdowns, Defensively, Philly limited the Rams to under 250 yards of offense.
But even Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who had his biggest game of the season against the Rams, allowed to reporters that the team still hasn't put together a truly complete effort in 2023. However, he also expressed confidence that it's coming.
"It's tough to win in this league, so we're really happy with where we're at," Goedert said. "We do have stuff we need to clean up, but it's a good start for us."
Davenport is inclined to agree with the veteran tight end.
"The Eagles may not be firing on all cylinders like the San Francisco 49ers are," he said. "But that hasn't stopped Philly from winning all five games, including a pair of victories over teams that made the playoffs last year. The secondary has been a little shaky, but this is still essentially the same team that won the NFC in 2022. Still, the team needs to sand those rough edges—among the team's next six opponents are the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Staying undefeated against that gauntlet won't be easy."
1. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)
Last Week: 1
Week 5 Result: Won vs. Dallas 42-10
If there was any doubt who the best team in the NFL is at this moment, it was shattered on Sunday night. The 49ers took on a Dallas Cowboys team that was considered among the best in the NFC—and completely dominated.
Offensively, the Niners piled up 421 yards of total offense. Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes, including three to tight end George Kittle. Defensively, the team allowed under 200 yards of offense and eight first downs and turned Dallas over four times.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan complimented his team while addressing the media after the game for staying focused amid all the hype surrounding arguably the biggest regular-season contest to date in 2023.
"I knew it was our biggest game so far this year as far as nationally and just media-wise and the hype," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Sometimes you worry your team can get too up for stuff. They were so locked in all week. They didn't make too big a deal of this game and were ready to go."
Linebacker Fred Warner echoed those sentiments.
"We see the talent in the room and what our potential is, but it's about doing it week in and week out," Warner said. "To do it this game on this stage against a really good football team, it really meant a lot."
It was a statement win. A message to the Philadelphia Eagles and the rest of the NFC.
Because when the Niners play like that, they are nearly impossible to beat.