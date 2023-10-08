2023 NFL Week 5: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

7 of 7

Dolphins have the fastest offensive show on (Bermuda) grass

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins surpassed the 2000 St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense in total yards over the first five games of a season, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

It's unclear whether the Dolphins can sustain this historic output, but they have the most electric set of playmakers in the NFL. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and rookie running back De'Von Achane can all burn defenders for big gains on any given play.

Against the New York Giants, Achane ripped off a 76-yard touchdown run, while Hill had a 69-yard touchdown catch. However, the Dolphins don't need to solely rely on their speedsters to run track meets. Wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. and running back Raheem Mostert also had 23-yard gains against the Giants, which speaks to head coach Mike McDaniel and his staff's schematic acumen.

After a bump in the road in Buffalo last week, the Dolphins' high-powered offense doesn't look like it's going to slow down anytime soon. Between their playmakers with supersonic speed and weekly game plans, they're going to force future opponents to tap out before halftime.

Giants must completely overhaul their offense in the 2024 offseason

The Giants have dropped three consecutive games, and they're likely staring down a 1-5 record with a matchup against the Bills on the slate for Week 6. Over that three-game losing streak, they've scored only 31 points.

Running back Saquon Barkley has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Though tight end Darren Waller caught a season-high eight passes for 86 yards on Sunday, he's struggled to establish any sort of consistency in Big Blue's passing attack. Quarterback Daniel Jones has taken 28 sacks for the season, and he left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest with a neck injury.

Barkley's return isn't going to fix all the Giants' offensive issues, and Big Blue may be hesitant to commit to him long-term after another season with multiple injury-related absences. Barkley has missed at least three games in four out of six seasons.

While New York's offensive struggles might seem like a reason to pay Barkley in the offseason, the Giants should instead have their eyes on a reset. Even though they signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension in March, they need a new quarterback, another running back regardless of Barkley's future, a high-end wide receiver and help for their porous, injury-riddled offensive line.