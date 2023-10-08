2023 NFL Week 5: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

2023 NFL Week 5: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's GamesOctober 8, 2023
In Week 5, the Miami Dolphins went into the record books and eclipsed one of the most iconic offenses in NFL history. Meanwhile, we may be watching the beginning of the end for one of the league's most accomplished head coaches.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills kicked off the Sunday slate. Following their 25-20 win over the Bills, the Jaguars may officially be London's team.
In the 1 p.m. ET window, we saw a few division battles go down to the final minutes as a couple of underdogs pulled out unexpected victories.
In one of the early games, a rookie quarterback showed a ton of promise even in defeat. The team that beat him has something that many say often wins championships.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Jaguars should continue to be a physical team going forward
The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a couple of wins in London over the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. In their first victory, the Jaguars unleashed an aggressive defense that sacked Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder four times. On Sunday, Jacksonville racked up 196 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns on the ground.
Perhaps the Jaguars found their winning formula overseas.
While quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a major leap in his first year under head coach Doug Pederson, Jacksonville should try to get running back Travis Etienne Jr. going early in games, especially with left tackle Cam Robinson back from a four-game suspension. Etienne ran for a season-high 136 yards and two scores against the Bills, which may be the start of a strong rushing stretch.
Defensively, the Jaguars must do whatever it takes to generate pocket pressure to help a pass defense that ranked 21st in passing yards allowed coming into Week 5.
Bills' defensive depth will be tested in the next few weeks
Buffalo went into Sunday's game without defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot), and cornerback Tre'Davious White, who's out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles.
During Sunday's game against the Jaguars, linebacker Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg and will likely miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Defensive tackle Daquan Jones also exited the contest with a pectoral injury.
Edge-rusher Von Miller, who made his season debut after ACL rehab, didn't play a full workload and stood on the sideline as a spectator in the second half as Jacksonville eroded Buffalo's defense.
The Bills won't play any high-scoring teams for the remainder of October (New York Giants, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers), but those clubs will inevitably see how the Jaguars ran for nearly 200 yards on Buffalo's injury-riddled defense. Head coach and defensive play-caller Sean McDermott can't allow opponents to outmuscle his front seven at the line of scrimmage.
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
Derek Carr has something to build on with Alvin Kamara active and Michael Thomas healthy
The New Orleans Saints offense should continue to improve now that Derek Carr has recovered a bit from the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. After an abysmal performance last week, he bounced back against the New England Patriots, completing 18 out of 26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
While Carr has had help from a stingy defense, he should post stronger passing numbers with running back Alvin Kamara back in game shape following a three-game suspension and wideout Michael Thomas healthy. Thomas hasn't played through a full season since his last Pro Bowl/All-Pro year in 2019.
With Chris Olave and Thomas on the outside, Carr has a solid receiver duo. He can also rely on Kamara's pass-catching skills if one of his wideouts goes down with an injury.
Despite Carr's modest statistical start to the season, he's primed for an uptick in production.
Time is officially ticking on Bill Belichick's and Mac Jones' tenure in New England
During the offseason, NBC Sports' Tom Curran appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick headed into the 2023 season on the hot seat. He added that Belichick had "been there at different levels of warmth since 2019."
Well, Belichick should feel the flames on the seat of his pants right now. After their 34-0 losss to the Saints, the Patriots have now been outscored 72-3 in back-to-back contests.
Let's look deeper than the low-hanging fruit, which is Mac Jones' poor play. Although he's thrown a pick-six and gone to the bench in consecutive outings, Belichick has to accept a large portion of the blame for the team's inability to compete over the past two weeks.
New England's defense, though injury-riddled without Matthew Judon (biceps) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (labrum), ranked 21st in scoring through four weeks.
The Patriots haven't scored a touchdown since Week 3 against the New York Jets, and they have a defense that's not as stout compared to years past. With issues on both sides of the ball, New England has to look at the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach and de facto general manager with scrutiny.
New England is at its lowest point in the Belichick era.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Two-headed backfield now leads Colts after Anthony Richardson injury
The football gods giveth, then they taketh away.
Excitement built around the Indianapolis Colts this weekend after running back Jonathan Taylor signed a new three-year, $42 million contract extension. The thought of Taylor and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on the field at the same time had teammates giddy.
"I dream about it," linebacker Zaire Franklin told reporters.
Well, the excitement lasted less than two quarters before Richardson suffered a shoulder injury and didn't return to the contest. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, X-rays on Richardson's throwing shoulder were negative, but he could miss some time after clearly being in pain while coming off the field.
Without Richardson, the Colts should shift to a heavy ground-and-pound attack with Taylor being worked in more each week and Zack Moss still getting his carries.
Moss showed out in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans. He had 23 carries for 165 yards and two scores against a Titans defense that entered Week 5 as the league's No. 1-ranked run defense by allowing only 2.9 yards per carry.
Gardner Minshew is a capable backup. He made some plays to help the Colts to capture a 23-16 victory. But he doesn't have the ability to challenge defenses deep or with his legs like Richardson.
Instead, the 3-2 Colts should play to their strengths and bludgeon opponents by relying on one of the league's best running back tandems.
Tennessee Titans' run defense proves to be fool's gold
Quite simply, the Colts exposed the Titans defense.
The Colts were able to run against Tennessee's statistically dominant defense because they're talented in the backfield, solid along their offensive front and, well, stats lie. The Titans' average of 2.9 yards per carry allowed looks great on paper, but it lacks context.
The Titans played the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns without Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb, respectively. The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, were down three touchdowns at halftime and ran the ball a total of 18 times (including three scrambles for quarterback Joe Burrow).
When facing a committed ground attack, the Titans fell short.
"Guys were out of their gaps too often on run defense," head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game.
The next three contests won't be much easier, either. Tennessee hosts Baltimore next weekend to face Lamar Jackson and Co. The Atlanta Falcons will be waiting after the bye, and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith knows the Titans as well as anyone. Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are struggling offensively, do feature capable backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers must rely on gritty performances to win games in 2023
Can we be honest about the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers for a moment?
They've underachieved offensively when you consider the offseason buzz around quarterback Kenny Pickett. But the defense has played a critical role in why they're 3-2 through five weeks.
Pittsburgh has scored only five offensive touchdowns in as many games, while its defense has reached paydirt twice and registered a safety against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
No matter how much Steelers fans want to see it, the team isn't likely to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada anytime soon. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot), Tomlin "stands by" his offensive play-caller.
Assuming Pittsburgh maintains the status quo with its coaching staff, Steelers fans better get comfortable with winning low-scoring games in which the defense has to turn in top-notch performances.
Ravens' turnover-prone offense enters territory for concern
Te Ravens need time to iron out the wrinkles in their offense with new play-caller Todd Monken, but they've struggled to take care of the football, which is a fundamental issue.
Forget wideouts Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor dropping passes Sunday. They can fix that issue with a little more concentration.
However, the Ravens have established a troubling pattern with giveaways. They've already turned the ball over eight times, and in three out of five games, they've committed at least two turnovers.
While most Ravens critics will point to the change in their offensive scheme, they should be more worried about turnovers. If the Ravens continue to give the ball away, they'll be mediocre regardless of their offensive production.
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
Lions' multidimensional offense won't be hindered by injuries
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions played one of the league's better pass defenses without their top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen). Lions pass-catching running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), who has 14 receptions for 70 yards, also missed the game.
Yet quarterback Jared Goff still carved up the Carolina Panthers' sixth-ranked pass defense. Carolina had only allowed four touchdowns through the air going into the game, but it surrendered three to Detroit.
As 2022 first-round wideout Jameson Williams worked his way back into game shape following a four-game suspension, Goff connected with wideout Josh Reynolds (four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown) and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (three catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns) en route to a 42-24 win.
The Lions also ran for 159 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and three scores with David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds handling the majority of the load on the ground.
Even short-handed, the Lions have a powerhouse offense that will score in flurries through the air or on the ground most weeks.
Panthers need to reduce workload for dud free-agent signing Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders has plenty of time to turn his season around, but he's been a big disappointment so far. After signing a four-year, $25.4 million contract this offseason, he's averaging only 3.1 yards per carry with two lost fumbles.
Until further notice, the Panthers should feed running back Chuba Hubbard, who's averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has yet to fumble.
Hubbard has also served as a more efficient pass-catching target than Sanders. The former has hauled in 12 out of 14 targets for 57 yards and three first downs, while the latter has caught 15 out of his 24 targets for 81 yards and four first downs.
Quarterback Bryce Young has gone through his rookie struggles, but if the Panthers want to help him with the run game, Hubbard looks like the better option to handle the lion's share of the touches right now.
Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons defense will help them win plenty more games this season
We can't take anything away from second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who made three consecutive clutch throws to set up the Atlanta Falcons for a game-winning field goal against the Houston Texans. But the defense deserves a ton of credit as well.
The Falcons defense limited the Texans to field goals in two of their three red-zone trips. Houston kicked its other two field goals within 25 yards of the goal line.
Atlanta's revamped defense has looked strong right out of the gate, ranking fifth in passing yards allowed through four weeks and giving up only one rushing touchdown (to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff) for the season.
The Falcons spent heavily on their defense this offseason, signing safety Jessie Bates III, defensive tackle David Onyemata, outside linebacker Kaden Eliss, defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback Mike Hughes and edge-rusher Bud Dupree. It's paid off thus far.
Texans can trust C.J. Stroud as the face of their franchise
In the Texans' 21-19 loss to the Falcons, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud once again showed why he's a franchise player.
First off, Stroud now holds the record for most completions by a rookie quarterback without an interception, topping Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott. The coaching staff can clearly trust him with the ball in his hands in the final minutes of a game, and that's what the Texans did Sunday.
Stroud led a late-game scoring drive that tied the game at 18 before the extra point, but the defense couldn't keep the Falcons out of field-goal range.
Even in defeat, the Texans offense has a bright future with Stroud under center.
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
Dolphins have the fastest offensive show on (Bermuda) grass
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins surpassed the 2000 St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense in total yards over the first five games of a season, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.
It's unclear whether the Dolphins can sustain this historic output, but they have the most electric set of playmakers in the NFL. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and rookie running back De'Von Achane can all burn defenders for big gains on any given play.
Against the New York Giants, Achane ripped off a 76-yard touchdown run, while Hill had a 69-yard touchdown catch. However, the Dolphins don't need to solely rely on their speedsters to run track meets. Wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. and running back Raheem Mostert also had 23-yard gains against the Giants, which speaks to head coach Mike McDaniel and his staff's schematic acumen.
After a bump in the road in Buffalo last week, the Dolphins' high-powered offense doesn't look like it's going to slow down anytime soon. Between their playmakers with supersonic speed and weekly game plans, they're going to force future opponents to tap out before halftime.
Giants must completely overhaul their offense in the 2024 offseason
The Giants have dropped three consecutive games, and they're likely staring down a 1-5 record with a matchup against the Bills on the slate for Week 6. Over that three-game losing streak, they've scored only 31 points.
Running back Saquon Barkley has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Though tight end Darren Waller caught a season-high eight passes for 86 yards on Sunday, he's struggled to establish any sort of consistency in Big Blue's passing attack. Quarterback Daniel Jones has taken 28 sacks for the season, and he left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest with a neck injury.
Barkley's return isn't going to fix all the Giants' offensive issues, and Big Blue may be hesitant to commit to him long-term after another season with multiple injury-related absences. Barkley has missed at least three games in four out of six seasons.
While New York's offensive struggles might seem like a reason to pay Barkley in the offseason, the Giants should instead have their eyes on a reset. Even though they signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension in March, they need a new quarterback, another running back regardless of Barkley's future, a high-end wide receiver and help for their porous, injury-riddled offensive line.
In other words, the Giants need help at just about every offensive position right now.