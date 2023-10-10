MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 10 Schedule

2 of 3

Baltimore is under the most pressure it has been in this season.

The Orioles' pitching staff failed to quiet the Texas bats at Camden Yards, and their offense could not keep pace with the AL West side.

Baltimore has to crack Eovadi early. which is a harder task than it seemed to be a week ago.

Eovaldi gave up 12 earned runs in his final two regular-season starts and then held the Rays to a single run over 6.2 innings.

The heart of Baltimore's order has plenty of experience against Eovaldi. Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays are among five Orioles with at least 20 at-bats versus the right-handed hurler.

Mullins, Hays and Ryan Mountcastle have 22 hits against Eovaldi between them, but past history did not do much to help the Orioles against Andrew Heaney or Jordan Montgomery.

If the Orioles' lineup can only muster a few runs, Kremer has to be at his best to slow down the Texas offense.

The biggest concern around Kremer is his high home run concession. He allowed 27 long balls in the regular season.

However, he held Texas to three earned runs in 6.1 innings on May 27 and he allowed just two home runs in his last eight appearances.