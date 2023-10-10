Orioles' Dean Kremer to Start G3 vs. Rangers; Discusses Family in Israel After Attack

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer, whose family is from Israel, spoke about the declaration of war in the country as he prepares to start Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

"I still want to pitch, but, I mean, it's going to be in the back of my head," Kremer told reporters on Monday.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas, an Islamist militant organization based in Palestine, after the group launched a surprise attack over the weekend that has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,500 people in the country so far.

Kremer noted many members of his extended family live in Israel and they are OK right now.

"Obviously, it's a very sad situation. A lot of things are being brought to light. But everybody's OK right now," he said. "[Orioles manager Brandon Hyde] and almost every single person in the clubhouse has come in and checked on me at some point over the last 48 hours. And I'm very grateful for that."

Kremer, who was born in California, holds dual citizenship in the United States and Israel. He told Sammy O'Brien of MiLB.com in 2017 his parents came to America from Israel and he's regularly visited his family's native country "since I was a baby."

The 27-year-old pitched for Israel in the World Baseball Classic in 2017 and 2023. He was the first Israeli citizen selected in the Major League Baseball draft when the San Diego Padres selected him in the 38th round in 2015.