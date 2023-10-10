Austin Riley Electrifies Fans with Go-Ahead HR as Braves Rally Past Phillies in G2

Elsa/Getty Images

It was a mostly frustrating night for the Atlanta Braves' historic regular season offense—until Austin Riley happened.

With a locked in Zach Wheeler on the mound, the Philadelphia Phillies contained the Braves for the majority of Game 2 of the NLDS, looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

And then Riley came through in the clutch.

Down 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Riley stepped up to the plate and blasted a pitch over the left field wall for a two-run homer to give Atlanta its first lead of the night and bring the game-winning run across in the 5-4 victory.

Riley had a particularly rough night, going 0-for-3 through his first few at-bats but he didn't let it discourage him, coming up with one of the biggest hits of his career.

If it weren't for him, the Braves would be on the brink of another disappointing early exit.

But it wasn't going to happen on his watch.

The dramatics at Truist Park didn't end there, however.

In the bottom of the ninth, center fielder Michael Harris made an incredible catch at the wall to rob Nick Castellanos of an extra-base hit that likely would have scored Bryce Harper, who was on first base.

Harper didn't tag up and got doubled-up at first base, ending the game and sending Braves' fans into delirium.

Now, with the series knotted up at 1-1, MLB fans couldn't give enough praise to Riley for his clutch moment.