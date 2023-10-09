Alabama's Nick Saban Praises Jalen Milroe After Texas A&M Win: 'Doing a Lot Better'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has had his struggles this season, even getting benched at one point, but he absolutely lit up Texas A&M in a 26-20 win on Saturday, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

And head coach Nick Saban was pleased with what he saw from the redshirt sophomore, telling reporters that Milroe has gotten "a lot better" about not letting "one play... affect the next play."

Saban added that the young quarterback is "staying much more positive on the sidelines, communicating well with his teammates and coaches in terms of what he saw, what he didn't see, what he needs to do to get it corrected. So that's something that comes a little bit with experience. But I also think it comes with awareness, and I think we're making good progress in both areas."

The result is that Alabama is 5-1 and now atop the SEC West. Another showdown with two-time defending champion Georgia may be looming in the SEC Championship Game, though tough contests against Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky and rival Auburn still loom.